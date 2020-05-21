Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace has been absent from Lancaster County's last two COVID-19 press conferences, and this week says she was not invited.

Commissioner Josh Parsons said the county invited Denver Borough Mayor Robert Redcay, who serves as the president of Lancaster County's Mayor Association for the local perspective, but that they plan to invite Sorace back in the future.

Medical experts and elected officials -- ranging from municipal leaders to county commissioners and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker -- have been holding weekly press conferences to provide updates on the state of the virus in the county.

Sorace was absent from last week's press conference because of a schedule conflict, chief of staff Jess King said.

"We’re trying to get some different voices,” Parsons said, noting other new additions to this week's conference. "There are sixty municipalities in the county so it's incumbent on us to provide different voices, but just to be clear I anticipate having the mayor back."

Sorace has been a critic of the county's May 10 letter to Gov. Tom Wolf informing him the county would be moving to the yellow phase of the state's reopening plan, despite the Wolf administration's designation that Lancaster is still in the red phase.

When the letter was issued, Sorace said on Facebook that “the City does not condone or support any actions in contradiction of the governor’s order.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For past coverage of the press conferences