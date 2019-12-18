A local activist group joined national efforts to support the impeachment of President Donald Trump on the eve of a historic House of Representatives' vote.

Approximately 100 people gathered to support a "Lancaster Impeach & Remove Rally" hosted by Indivisible Lancaster in Lancaster city's Penn Square Tuesday night.

The event was one of more than 450 rallies nationwide, organized by liberal advocacy group MoveOn.

Several attendees said they came to the event to show there are Democrats – and some Independents and Republicans – living in Lancaster County who support impeachment.

Lancaster County has long been a Republican stronghold.

The House of Representatives is set to vote on the two articles of impeachment introduced by Democratic leadership: abuse of power and obstruction of justice. Trump is accused of using his office to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, his political rival, then blocking Congress from investigating his dealings with Ukraine.

House Republicans reject these charges and say this is another attempt by Democrats to undermine the will of the people, who voted Trump into office in 2016.

For David Snively, 68, of West Lampeter Township, the impeachment proceedings will teach Trump a lesson about public service.

“Nothing will bother Trump more than having [impeachment], because his legacy will be marred for the rest of his life,” Snively said. “Now he knows he’s not above the law.”

Cynthia Becker, 67, of Mt. Gretna, came to Tuesday’s rally dressed in all black, with a pair of dangling skeleton earrings. She wandered around the crowd with her tiny sign that read, “Mourning democracy.”

“I just hope and pray that someone leads our country in the next couple years into a place where we’re concerned about the environment, we’re concerned about the future and we have morals and ethics that we can share with our children and our future generations,” Becker said.

Several others in attendance said they’ve written letters and called U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s office to tell the Lancaster and York county representative he should vote in favor of the articles of impeachment in front of the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Attendees chanted “Do your job, Smucker,” and sometimes "Do your job, Toomey," referring to Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. They encouraged both elected officials to go against their party and vote in favor of impeaching and removing Trump.

Protesters also chanted “Impeach Trump” and a call-and-response of “Who’s above the law? No one.”

Jade Cintron, 32, and Tom Hart, 38, both of Lancaster city, said they called Smucker’s office Monday to tell him to support impeaching Trump.

“I got through [to his office] and I let them know these things are not a lie, they are not a scam,” Hart said. “It’s actually true, [Trump] actually did all these things and you have to believe it. Our country’s at stake if you don’t believe it.”