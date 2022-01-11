Lancaster city Councilmember Xavier Garcia-Molina said Monday he plans to resign following Tuesday night’s council meeting.

Garcia-Molina, who was elected to the council in 2019, sent his letter of resignation to council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El in the last two weeks. His resignation is effective Tuesday, he said, so he can have more time to care for his mental health and complete a graduate school fellowship program.

“I started my term right at the start of the pandemic, and I really wanted to be a councilmember with the goal of representing Lancastrian values of authenticity, fairness and compassion,” Garcia-Molina said. “As someone with bipolar (disorder), it has really made me realize that it’s time to heal, and I can only show up as my best self if I prioritize my own mental health.”

As a national urban fellow at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy, Garcia-Molina said he’s often spending 60-hours per week on schoolwork and at an internship as a senior associate for a New York-based philanthropy firm. These responsibilities, in addition to dealing with his mental health, limited his ability to attend city council meetings and to fulfill his role as much as he would like.

“How do I make time for everyone who I value in my life, as well as the responsibilities I hold?” Garcia-Molina said. “So I’m at this point where, how do I prioritize my mental health given how many things I’m juggling and the reality of what it takes to be a public servant?”

Garcia-Molina, 27, has lived in Lancaster city for most of his life, after moving here as a child from Puerto Rico. Since then, he became a founding member of the county’s first LGBT center, and later served on Gov. Tom Wolf’s Commission of LGBTQ+ Affairs.

Garcia-Molina said he was most proud of his work as a liaison between the city and police during the 2020 civil unrest. He was consistently at the protests in Lancaster city, helping protesters communicate their messages to the correct officials. In addition, he said he was proud of his role in “reimagining community policing” and choosing a new police chief, Chief John Bey.

Per state law, the city council will have 30 days to appoint a replacement to fill the remaining two years of Garcia-Molina’s term. Smith-Wade-El said the council would release information about the appointment process following Tuesday’s meeting.

Smith-Wade-El described Garcia-Molina as a “fierce advocate for language access” and said he worked hard to increase the transparency and accessibility of city government.

“When he said that he could better serve his community by pursuing grad school and the fellowship, I said (to him) ‘I’m sorry to see you go, but I’m really proud of you and proud of the work we’ve done together in the last two years,’” Smith-Wade-El added.

Garcia-Molina said he would stay active in the Lancaster city community, most notably as the leader of a new community equity program launching later this month through the Community Action Partnership, a role he will fill alongside Kareena Rios, the vice president of the School District of Lancaster board of directors.

“I don’t see myself going anywhere in terms of contributing to the community,” he said. “It’s just gonna look a little different.”