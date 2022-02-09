The appointment of a new Lancaster city council member on Tuesday night exposed a rift between the council’s top vote getter, Janet Diaz, and her five colleagues – a gap that promises to continue this spring as Diaz faces council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El in the Democratic primary race for a seat in the state Legislature.

Diaz, who joined the council in 2018 and is planning to run for the newly created 49th District seat in the Pennsylvania House, spoke up Tuesday evening with a pointed question for Smith-Wade-El: Did Katie Walsh, the person appointed to fill the remaining two years on an open council seat, or any of the other dozen-plus candidates get advance access to the questions they would be asked by the council?

Her council colleagues denied providing questions to the applicants in advance. But the back-and-forth underscored the strained relationship between Diaz and the rest of the council.

Though all Democrats, Diaz has not been endorsed by the local party in her races for council or her 2020 race for the state Senate. Even without the party’s backing, Diaz gained more votes than the four council colleagues who appeared alongside her on the ballot last fall.

Now, with Smith-Wade-El and Diaz running against each other in the May primary, the question of how that campaign plays out in the day-to-day running of the council remains an open question.

Appointment fairness

Walsh was one of 19 city residents who applied to fill the seat vacated last month by Xavier Garcia-Molina. While two applicants dropped out, the rest were interviewed by the sitting council members over two days – the first half on Jan. 27, the rest on Feb. 1. Diaz said she was not present at the second day of interviews, when Walsh appeared, because of an emergency.

On Wednesday, Diaz said she asked her question about Walsh on behalf of a constituent who watched the interview and claimed Walsh’s answers seemed to have been prepared in advance.

And the process for filling the seat was criticized by other people at the meeting, many of whom spoke in favor of Joey Dastra, a third-party candidate who ran unsuccessfully for a seat on city council last fall.

“People were upset,” she said. “They feel city council is being biased. But that’s the community speaking, not me speaking. I look at people for their backgrounds, not their personality or who they hang out with. I look at who can bring the knowledge to help the community.”

Smith-Wade-El said during Tuesday’s meeting and again on Wednesday that Walsh did not receive any favors. The only advantage Walsh would have had – like any of the other candidates who interviewed on Feb. 1 – was their ability to see what councilmembers asked during the first day of interviews on Jan. 27, he said.

Each of the four other members of city council said during the meeting that they had been contacted by several applicants, but they had not shared any of their questions ahead of time.

“As president of city council, I feel like it’s my responsibility to say that the suggestion is offensive,” Smith-Wade-El said about Diaz’s question. “My colleagues represent a startling amount of diversity, in race, economic situation, upbringing, and to my knowledge, they serve with distinction and discretion.”

Diaz said her questions should not be interpreted as an accusation that her fellow council members had done anything unethical. Instead, she said she asked because “it left a question mark.”

She said her preferred applicant was Charlotte Katzenmoyer, who previously led the city’s public works department for 17 years before abruptly leaving in 2018 after Mayor Danene Sorace took office. Katzenmoyer was also interviewed on the second day of interviews on Feb. 1.

Another candidate Diaz said she preferred over Walsh was Ole Hongvanthong, a local photographer and landlord. He would have been the first Asian American to sit on city council.

“I had nothing against (Walsh) at all. I just felt that there were other candidates that were better fitted,” she said.

Diaz added that she believes a special election to fill the open seat should have been held, or the council should have appointed someone who ran previously for the office.

If Diaz wanted to have more of a say in the process, she should have attended the second day of interviews, Smith-Wade-El said Wednesday.

“The thing that I expect of all my council colleagues is to show up and do the work, and set personal politics at the door,” Smith-Wade-El said. “That has to be the way we do things or the whole thing falls apart.”

State law requires that a vacancy on city council be appointed within 30 days, but has little guidance on how that appointment should be made. Smith-Wade-El said the process used in this case – putting out a call for applicants and interviewing each of them publicly before making a selection – was the most transparent process possible.

Plus, the council lacks the authority to call a special election – and he wouldn’t want to call one anyway.

“My imagination is that the county Board of Elections has no interest in preparing and conducting an election inside a 30-day window,” Smith-Wade-El said.