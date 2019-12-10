President Donald Trump drew thousands of supporters to Hershey on Tuesday night to rally support for his 2020 reelection campaign.

It was his first return to south central Pennsylvania since 2016.

The crowd filled the 10,500 seat Giant Center, with several hundred more taking the floor in front of the stage.

Here are some of the highlights and takeaways from the rally.

What got the crowed revved up?

The economy, impeachment and judicial appointments drew big rounds of applause.

Trump launched into the economy after his opening remarks. He touted the November jobs report, which boasted the addition of 266,000 jobs.

He tailored his message to the Pennsylvania audience, saying his policies had led to low unemployment in the state and a boost to industries like natural gas and steel. He also referenced the Shell petrochemical plant in Beaver County.

“Here in Pennsylvania, you had the single best year you’ve had in history,” he said.

LNP | LancasterOnline was not able to immediately fact check the figures Trump offered to back up his claims.

Throughout his speech, Trump often returned to the theme of impeachment and what he called an attempt by Democrats to upend American democracy. On Thursday morning, House Democrats introduced two articles of impeachment.

“They’ve cheapened the process,” Trump said of the Democrats' impeachment attempt.

The crowd booed all mentions of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi or Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, or “Shifty Schiff,” as Trump referred to him.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both touched on judicial appointments, an issue which polls well with Republicans, and the crowd cheered Trump's mention of his two Supreme Court appointments.

Pennsylvania mentions

The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Liberty Bell both got shout-outs from Trump as he took the stage.

So did, course, Hershey's chocolate.

“I like Hershey's chocolate,” he said.

In a discussion of immigration policy and sanctuary cities, Philadelphia got a mention, although a negative one. And its district attorney, Democrat Larry Krasner, was called the “worst DA” by Trump for his policies.

"[Krasner] lets killers out almost immediately," Trump claimed.

Who was there?

Harold Billow, a 96-year-old Mount Joy resident who is believed to be the last remaining survivor of the Malmedy Massacre that took place on Dec. 17, 1944, at the Baugnez Crossroads in Belgium, received a standing ovation from the crowd as he entered the arena.

Dressed in his Army fatigues, he led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance slightly after 5 p.m.

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons was at the rally, and met with Vice President Mike Pence beforehand.

Congressman Lloyd Smucker (R-PA) was also there, and got a mention from Trump when the President called Pennsylvania’s Republican delegation up to the stage.

But not all attendees were there to support the president.

A group of protesters in the Giant Center parking lot voiced their opposition to Trump and also their support for the impeachment process.

One woman, who identified herself as a librarian from Elizabethtown, said “We have to use our voices,” in telling fellow protesters why she was there. Other protesters called out their hometowns, including Lancaster and Mechanicsburg, among others.