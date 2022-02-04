Lancaster County has a new county commissioner: John Trescot, a 63-year-old retired engineer and executive who lives in Lancaster Township.

Trescot was the unanimous pick of the county’s 13 Court of Common Pleas judges following a three-hour session in which the judges interviewed the 12 applicants hoping to fill the remaining 23 months of former County Commissioner Craig Lehman’s term. Lehman resigned effective Jan. 7 after 14 years in the role.

Trescot “gave an excellent presentation and showed he was eminently qualified,” President Judge David Ashworth said after the judges’ decision was announced.

Trescot will be sworn in on Monday in a private ceremony, Ashworth said. He will be the lone Democrat on the three-member board of commissioners, serving alongside Republicans Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons.

Wearing a windowpane-patterned suit and sporting a short, white beard, Trescot was the second-to-last candidate to be interviewed by the judges on Friday afternoon.

The self-described lifelong Democrat said his decades of experience managing large budgets and projects makes him the best candidate to do the job. He also said he is disinterested in partisan politics, and wants to focus on how the county can retain employees and attract investment.

“If you treat the commissioner’s job as a political job, you start doing political things,” Trescot told the judges during his interview. “If you think of it as a job to get things done… you look at what needs to get done.”

Presiding over the session in a Lancaster County Courthouse courtroom, Ashworth asked each candidate the same eight questions. The 12 other Court of Common Pleas judges sat in chairs below him, taking notes and listening to the applicants’ responses.

Each applicant was first asked to promise not to run for a full four-year term in 2023 – a requirement that Ashworth previously explained was to ensure the finalist won’t hold an edge over other Democrats who may run that year.

Applicants were asked how he or she would address the county’s staffing problems – an issue important enough to Ashworth that he’s raised it publicly in recent months. Vacancies in the departments servicing the county courts are so severe they could bring “judicial operations to a halt,” Ashworth wrote in a letter to the commissioners in November.

Trescot answered by pointing to his time working in China, where he said it was very difficult to hire employees. He said this experience of hiring in a tough job market and improving employee retention sets him apart from the other candidates.

Background

Trescot moved to Lancaster Township in 2009 from Beijing, China. He retired in 2015 from a 25-year career as an executive for Metso Minerals Industries, an international industrial services supplier based in Finland. He received a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from Clemson University, and a master’s of business administration from the University of Rochester, and served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

He was a senior vice president for the company at Metso’s York location after moving back to the United States in 2009, managing its mining and construction projects and overseeing a staff of 400 people worldwide, according to his application.

Now in his retirement, Trescot said during his interview Friday that he has served as a substitute judge of elections around Lancaster County, and works independently as a property mediator.

“I’m comfortably retired, I don’t need this job,” Trescot said during his interview. “I want the job because I want to do something for the county that I live in.”

Sally Lyall, the former chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Committee, said Trescot is a “good centrist Democrat.”

Lyall, who is Trescot’s neighbor in Lancaster Township, said she was pleased for the county that he was chosen, noting his experience managing multi-million dollar budgets.

“He’s just a really good guy,” Lyall added.

Trescot could not immediately be reached on Friday. D’Agostino and Parsons also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The salary for a Lancaster County commissioner is $99,410 per year.

Other candidates who interviewed Friday include the county’s former emergency management coordinator Randy Gockley, two former Manheim Township commissioners Sam Mecum and Tom O’Brien, and redistricting advocate Amy Ruffo, among others.

One candidate, Lewis Waltman, withdrew prior to the interviews Friday.