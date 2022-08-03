A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and two other Republican members of Congress seeking to reverse fines imposed on the lawmakers for entering the House chamber in the U.S. Capitol without first being screened for any concealed weapons.

Smucker was fined $5,000 for violating the House policy on May 19, 2021. The policy was put in place by Democrats in the wake of the January 6 riot and assault.

In challenging the fine, Smucker and his colleagues said the screening policy was “selectively and punitively” enforced, singling out Republican lawmakers while Democrats who skipped the screening were given a pass. In their lawsuit, Smucker and the other plaintiffs noted occasions when Democratic lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and at least three others, were seen entering the chamber without being screened.

The Republicans also charged that the policy prohibited them from carrying out their constitutional duties by delaying their entry to the House chamber during roll call votes. The lawmakers noted occasions when the wait to be pre-screened caused them to arrive after voting periods ended.

U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly, in dismissing the case, said the federal courts have long refrained from policing the internal affairs of Congress as a constitutional matter. He referenced the Constitution’s “speech and debate clause,” which says “any Speech or Debate in either House, shall not be questioned in any other Place.”

The lawsuit was filed against the House Sergeant at Arms, the non-elected officer charged with enforcing rules.

Smucker’s office did not respond to a request for comment on Judge Kelly’s ruling or a question about whether the lawmakers plan to appeal.