Democrat Josh Shapiro has claimed victory over Republican Doug Mastriano in the Pennsylvania governor's race.

NBC and CNN have each declared Shapiro the victor in the race. Shapiro gave a victory speech that was broadcast on Facebook Live.

“Tonight, voters from Gen Z to our seniors, people from all different walks of life, have given me the honor of a lifetime, to give me the chance to serve you as Pennsylvania’s next governor,” Shapiro said during the speech Tuesday night.

Shapiro, the state’s two-term elected attorney general, smashed Pennsylvania’s campaign finance record in a powerhouse campaign in a year in which Democrats nationally faced headwinds, including high inflation.

Mastriano, a retired Army colonel and state senator, is a relative political novice who ran a hard-right campaign and refused for much of it to talk to mainstream news organizations, scuttling prospects for a debate with an independent moderator.

As of 11:40 p.m., Shapiro was leading Mastriano by more than 480,000 votes. Mastriano has not yet conceded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

