Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will visit Lancaster this week.

The native Pennsylvanian and former Delaware senator will visit the city Thursday afternoon, June 25, to focus on his plan to make quality, affordable health care available to every American.

He will meet with families who have benefited from the Affordable Care Act and deliver remarks on his plan to make quality, affordable health care available to every American. Biden will highlight the need to protect and build on the ACA as the Trump Administration files a brief with the Supreme Court in favor of invalidating the landmark law in its entirety, the campaign said in a press release.

Specific information on where Biden will visit was immediately unavailable.

Biden, who was born in Scranton, Pa., but who spent most of his life in the Wilmington, Del., area, is running against Republican President Donald Trump in the 2020 general presidential election. While the national Democratic Party has not yet held its convention, Biden is the presumptive nominee and has amassed enough delegates to win the party's endorsement. He is also the only remaining active Democratic candidate for president.

For more on the Biden campaign: