Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will visit Lancaster this week.

The native Pennsylvanian and former Delaware senator will visit the city Thursday afternoon, June 25, to focus on his plan to make quality, affordable health care available to every American.

He will meet in a closed event with families who have benefited from the Affordable Care Act and deliver remarks on his plan to make quality, affordable health care available to every American. Biden will highlight the need to protect and build on the ACA as the Trump Administration files a brief with the Supreme Court in favor of invalidating the landmark law in its entirety, the campaign said in a press release.

Biden, who was born in Scranton, Pa., but who spent most of his life in the Wilmington, Del., area, is running against Republican President Donald Trump in the 2020 general presidential election. While the national Democratic Party has not yet held its convention, Biden is the presumptive nominee and has amassed enough delegates to win the party's endorsement. He is also the only remaining active Democratic candidate for president.

Besides a media advisory from Biden's team stating he will speak with families at 2:45p.m., the campaign did not provide any further details about who he will meet with in the closed event or where the event will take place.

Diane Topakian, the Lancaster County Democratic Committee chair, said Biden is scheduled to meet at Lancaster Rec in Lancaster city. The event is not open to the public.

Lancaster City Mayor Danene Sorace said Wednesday afternoon that she only has the information from the media advisory. “I don’t have any further details,” she said.

In addition, Sorace said no permits were issued by the city for his visit.

Several city council members also said they had minimal, if any information on the specifics of the event on Thursday.

City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El and councilwoman Janet Diaz, an official with the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, said they are waiting to confirm details before commenting.

A representative for Lancaster County did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the visit.

