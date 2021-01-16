Lancaster attorney JoAnne Murphy is pulling ahead in the race for the GOP endorsement for an open seat on the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas.

Murphy, an independent private attorney in downtown Lancaster, holds a sizable lead after seven of 17 committees have voted.

Murphy has 63 votes, followed by First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown, with 35, and attorneys Shawn McLaughlin and Ted Kennet, with 10 and nine votes, respectively.

“I am humbled by the support I have received from many dedicated Republican committee members thus far,” Murphy said in an email Friday. Asked what made her most qualified for the position she said she was a “strong advocate for the rule of law” and feels “every person that encounters the legal system deserves to be treated fairly and with dignity.”

Brown said things are going well, but that the straw poll process has been a challenge given the pandemic, with committee member attendance down.

“Right now, we’re not even halfway through the straw polls, and with the lower number and hopefully with more participation at the convention, I think it’s too early for any candidate to drop out,” he said.

Brown noted that he was also behind in the straw polls when facing former District Attorney Craig Stedman in 2019, but that at the endorsement convention he performed much better, forcing the vote into a second round before Stedman, who is now a county judge, won the endorsement.

Brown said he is uniquely positioned to fill the role because of his ability to handle family, civil and criminal matters — versatility that will be required of the person who fills the seat for the 10-year term.

Brown said that, as in 2019, he will not contest the primary if he is not endorsed at the Feb. 16 county GOP convention. Murphy did not immediately respond to a follow-up question asking the same.

If no other Republicans remain in the spring primary, the winner of the GOP endorsement is likely to win the seat in November because there are so far no Democratic candidates.