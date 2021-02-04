Lancaster attorney Joanne Murphy holds a strong lead in the race to secure the Republican Committee of Lancaster County’s endorsement for a seat on the Court of Common Pleas.

In straw polls conducted in January by the 17 Republican area committees across the county, Murphy won a total of 168 votes, more than any other candidate.

She is followed by First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown with 72 votes, Lancaster attorney Shawn McLaughlin of Trinity Law with 20 votes, and Lancaster attorney Ted Kennett, of KGB Injury Law, with 20.

Murphy, a solo practitioner serving as a court-appointed divorce master and guardian ad litem, told LNP|LancasterOnline last month that she was “humbled” by the committee’s support.

The area committee members will come together on Feb. 16 to decide which candidate to support, and straw poll results often indicate who will receive the party’s endorsement.

If no other Republicans remain in the spring primary ballot, the winner of the GOP endorsement is likely to win the seat in November because there are so far no Democratic candidates.

The winner will fill the seat held until the end of 2019 by Judge James P. Cullen.