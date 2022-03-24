State Rep. Jim Cox, whose 129th House District includes East Cocalico Township and Adamstown Borough, announced Wednesday he is not seeking reelection to a ninth term.

In the decennial legislative redistricting process, Cox’s district lines changed significantly, losing both Lancaster County municipalities and adding part of Reading and its western suburbs. According to the Reading Eagle, the district now favors Democrats, whereas the former 129th was a solid GOP district.

Cox said he “will cherish the memories and friendships” made over the 15 years he’s served in the House, where he currently serves as chairman of the Labor and Industry Committee.

So far, no candidate has filed petitions to run in the new 129th, according to the Department of State’s website.

Adamstown and East Cocalico will fall inside the newly drawn 99th House District, which straddles the Lancaster and Berks County lines. The district is currently represented by Republican Dave Zimmerman, who is gathering signatures for a planned run for a fifth term.