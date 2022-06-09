The first public hearing for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol concluded shortly before 10 p.m. tonight.

The first hour was taken up by opening remarks from Chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and Vice Chair Liz Cheney of Wyoming. The committee also played a video showing never-before-seen footage of the events of Jan. 6, 2021, including video from Capitol Police officers' body cameras. The video depicted the violence of the rioters.

Rep. Cheney revealed, for the first time, that her Republican colleague, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania's 10th congressional district, sought a pardon from former President Trump in the weeks after the attack. Perry had pushed Trump to install a new acting attorney general at the Justice Department who would press key states to rescind presidential electors pledged to Joe Biden and replace them with Trump electors.

LNP staff writer Carter Walker covered it live on Twitter − his twitter feed can be found below the video of Thursday night's hearing.