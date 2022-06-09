The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is set to begin a series of public hearings, leading off with a prime-time event tonight at 8 p.m.

The committee will begin presenting evidence it collected via subpoenas and more than 1,000 interviews conducted over the past year, laying out how and why hundreds of pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to block the counting of electoral votes and certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Pennsylvania, a key swing state in that election, is home to dozens of people arrested for their actions on Jan. 6. Several of the Keystone State’s Republican elected officials played significant roles in supporting and spreading former President Donald Trump’s false claims about a stolen election. Those factors mean Pennsylvania could feature prominently tonight and in the course of additional hearings this month.

Here are five things for Pennsylvanians to watch for as the committee presents its findings:

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry

What, if anything, will the committee reveal about Congressman Scott Perry. The lawmaker, whose district covers parts of York, Cumberland and Dauphin Counties, was perhaps the Pennsylvania elected official most involved in the effort to overturn the election.

Perry urged the president to install an acting Attorney General who would use the Justice Department’s law enforcement powers to create a veneer of credibility around Trump’s false allegations of voter fraud. This effort occurred after Attorney General William Barr declared publicly that his department had found no evidence of fraud. Barr then resigned, effective Dec. 23, 2020, leaving Jeffrey Rosen as acting attorney general.

Rosen, too, resisted pressures to say the department was investigating fraud that would change the election outcome. Perry is then said to have introduced Trump to Jeffrey Clark, head of the Justice Department’s civil division at the time. Clark was sympathetic to Trump’s fraud claims. A plan allegedly was hatched to oust Rosen and install Clark, which Perry repeatedly lobbied White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to do.

Clark, a native of Philadelphia, reportedly wanted to send letters from the Justice Department to state legislators in key states asking that they postpone certifying their elections while federal investigators dug into the conspiracy theories about election fraud.

Perry was subpoenaed by the January 6th committee but has refused to cooperate, although information about his involvement in the plan was revealed by other witnesses and documents.

Trump’s calls to Bryan Cutler

Will we hear more about former President Trump’s December 2020 conversation with Bryan Cutler, the Lancaster County native who had become Speaker of Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives just months prior to the Nov. 2020 election?

According to The Washington Post, quoting Cutler spokesman Michael Straub, Trump told Cutler, “I’m hearing about all these issues in Philadelphia, and these issues with your law. … What can we do to fix it?”

Straub said Cutler told Trump “the Legislature had no power to overturn the state’s chosen slate of electors.”

In an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline last month, Cutler described the call with Trump as “more like a legal briefing.”

“He had a lot of questions regarding what was going on. I answered those questions as truthfully as I could,” Cutler said.

Cutler has been “in contact” with the Jan. 6th committee, according to the York Daily Record, but what testimony he gave, if any, is as yet unknown.

It is also unclear exactly what Trump asked of Cutler in the calls. During the May interview with this newspaper, Cutler did not say what Trump specifically asked him. Cutler did not respond to a new interview request this week.

The call may be of particular interest to the committee, as it has been revealed that Trump and his close allies were pressuring Georgia election officials to “find the votes” he needed to win that state.

Alternate electors plan

Will the committee document a connection between the Trump White House and efforts in several key states, including Pennsylvania, to put forward alternate slates of presidential electors as part of a plan to challenge Congress’ certification of the election?

In Pennsylvania, prominent Republicans including Lou Barletta, a former congressman and a 2022 gubernatorial candidate, and Allegheny County GOP Chairman Sam DeMarco signed on to the effort. They joined 18 other Republicans at an undisclosed location on Dec. 14, 2020, to sign a certificate pledging their votes for Trump. The hope was that competing groups of electors from key states would throw the election’s outcome to the U.S. House, where each of the 50 states has one vote. Republicans currently control 26 state delegations, meaning this scenario would likely have resulted in Trump being declared the winner.

In January, the investigating committee issued subpoenas to two of the false GOP electors from Pennsylvania, Bill Bachenberg of Lehigh County and Lisa Patton of Cumberland County, seeking to learn “how these so-called alternate electors met and who was behind that scheme.”

While the state Legislature did not formally endorse the effort, some legislators did appear open to the plan. Emails released last month showed that state Rep. Russ Diamond, R-Lebanon County, communicated with Trump attorney John Eastman on how legislators could provide “cover” to the alternate electors plan by rejecting mail-in ballots that overwhelmingly were cast for Biden.

Doug Mastriano

Will more light be shed on Doug Mastriano’s contacts with Trump and his actions on Jan. 6?

Mastriano, now the Republican gubernatorial nominee, famously hosted a hearing in Gettysburg on Nov. 25, 2020, in which he and Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis made false assertions about mail-in ballot fraud and interviewed voters who claimed to have witnessed fraud. Mastriano then traveled to Washington to meet with Trump but was asked to leave after he tested positive for COVID-19.

On Dec. 23, 2020, Mastriano invited his fellow Senate Republicans to meet with Trump at the White House, though many declined to go and it’s unclear who in fact attended that meeting.

Five days later, Mastriano wrote to Deputy Associate Attorney General Richard Donoghue, the Justice Department’s second in command, reiterating Trump’s fraud claims and asking the department to investigate.

On Jan. 6, Mastriano helped organize and pay for charter buses to take people from his district to Washington, DC, for Trump’s planned rally outside the White House. When the attack on the Capitol happened later, Mastriano was seen walking in restricted areas on the Capitol grounds, but he has said he left as soon as he saw what was happening. No evidence shows that Mastriano ever entered the building.

Taken together, all these activities prompted the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee to recommend further investigation into Mastriano’s activities. The Jan. 6th committee subpoenaed Mastriano in February to appear for an interview. Last week, Politico reported he provided some documents to the committee, mostly related to his organizing of the charter buses. And Mastriano agreed to sit for an interview with the committee, Politico reported.

Pennsylvania Proud Boys

The role of the Proud Boys, a violent right-wing extremist group, in the Capitol riots is expected to be at the forefront of tonight’s hearing.

Proud Boys members played key roles in the breaching of the building, and several have been indicted for their actions during the riot. A group of five high-ranking leaders were charged Monday with seditious conspiracy, with the Justice Department alleging the group actively planned to obstruct the certification in service of keeping Trump in office.

Two Pennsylvania Proud Boys were central to that plan, and the question is whether the Jan. 6th committee will reveal more about their actions.

The first, Zach Rehl, 36, is president of the group’s Philadelphia chapter. Rehl was one of the leaders of the “operations council” for a sub-group of Proud Boys called the Ministry of Self Defense, which was created in December 2020 as a “national rally planning” chapter, and in which the federal government alleges the conspiracy to storm the capital was forged.

Rehl helped coordinate radio communications for the Proud Boys on Jan. 6 and told members not to wear colors identifying them as Proud Boys, an indictment alleges.

The other person heading the “operations council” is an unindicted co-conspirator referred to in charging documents only as “Person 3,” but whom LNP | LancasterOnline identified as John Charles Stewart of Carlisle.

Investigators say that as efforts to plan for Jan. 6 intensified, Person 3 sent a voice message on Jan. 3 recommending that Proud Boys focus their efforts on the U.S. House of Representatives, where Congress would be meeting in joint session to certify the election results.

“So we can ignore the rest of these stages and all that (expletive) and plan the operations based around the front entrance to the Capitol building,” Person 3 wrote, apparently dismissing the importance of other rallies and speeches planned to take place that day.”Former Proud Boys National Chairman Enrique Tarrio responded to the message by saying, “You want to storm the Capitol.”

A search warrant was executed on Stewart’s home in March, along with the home of another Proud Boy in North Carolina, but details of what was learned from those raids have not been revealed.

What’s next?

The five topics listed here could come up at any of the half dozen meetings the committee says it will hold this month. The next meeting is set for the morning of Monday, June 13.

The committee members have said they will issue a written report on their investigation sometime in September.

According to multiple news reports, the U.S. Justice Department has requested some of the information gathered by the committee, though government prosecutors have not said what, if anything, they plan to do with that information.

To date, more than 850 people have been charged for their actions on Jan. 6 or their role in promoting the violence that day. Most of those charges are for the relatively minor charge of parading inside the Capitol, though Proud Boys and Oath Keepers members are facing the serious charge of seditious conspiracy.

Three Lancaster County residents so far have been charged: Sam Lazar of Ephrata, Michael Lopatic of Manheim Township, and Edward McAlanis of East Cocalico.

Lazar, who is accused of pepper spraying Capitol police officers, remains in pre-trial detention. Lopatic, who is accused of punching a police officer and stealing his body camera, is on home detention awaiting trial. McAlanis pled guilty to parading in the Capitol and was sentenced in February to two years of probation, 60 hours of community service and a $500 fine.

