A hearing on Thursday expected to reveal information about Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry's alleged role in a plot to use the U.S. Department of Justice to overturn the 2020 election.

The House Select Committee on January 6 was originally scheduled to discuss the topic last Wednesday, but it was rescheduled without a reason being provided.

The hearing, set for 1 p.m. on Thursday, will focus on a plan to remove acting attorney general Jeffery Rosen from that position and replace him with Jeffery Clark, a Pennsylvania native who at the time was head of the department's environmental division.

Published reports last year revealed that Clark wanted former President Donald Trump to appoint him as acting attorney general. In that position, Clark allegedly said he would support sending letters to legislators in key swing states won by Joe Biden informing them the Department of Justice was investigating election fraud. The ultimate goal was to provide legal cover to a plan to accept slates of pro-Trump electors from the states.

Perry reportedly first introduced Clark to Trump in the weeks after the November 2020 election. Text messages showed that Perry lobbied Mark Meadows, Trump's chief of staff, to carry out the plan to install Clark.

During the committee's first hearing, it was revealed that Perry sought a pardon from Trump following the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Perry has denied that claim through a spokesperson.

