A showdown between two of Lancaster city’s most prominent Democrats is officially underway.

Lancaster city Councilmember Janet Diaz on Friday entered the race to represent a newly created legislative district made up of the southern half of Lancaster city, as well as all of Lancaster Township and Millersville Borough.

Her entry means she’ll be campaigning against fellow city Councilmember Ismail “Izzy” Smith-Wade-El, who confirmed last month that he’s running in the proposed 50th House District, created under the redistricting plan released Dec. 16 by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission.

Speaking live from the Candy Factory’s studio in Lancaster city, Diaz announced her candidacy alongside three sitting state legislators, a former state Democratic Party official and a Lancaster city school board member. The livestream of her announcement was not posted to any of her social media pages; only “authorized users” could watch.

Diaz and her supporters say she’s the best fit to represent the new, heavily Latino district: she’d be the first Latina in the state General Assembly, she has a background in health care as a stroke registrar for Lancaster General Health, and she has the work ethic and willingness to reach across party lines to bring home state dollars.

“This will be history, you’re going to make history,” Diaz said, speaking to her virtual audience about their chance to elect a Latina to the Legislature, where currently just five lawmakers, all men, are Latino.

Friday night’s announcement was the start of what may be the hardest fought primary race in Lancaster County, with two top Democrats – Diaz, the secretary of the state Democratic Party, and Smith-Wade-El, the vice chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Committee – campaigning against each other as they continue to work on city council together.

“It’s gonna be a very hard race,” said Pete Soto, who just ended his final term on city council in December. “I hope it stays civil.”

Battle of endorsements

Both Democrats tout their support from other elected officials: Smith-Wade-El, with his endorsements from 16 local elected Democrats, including four city councilmembers and seven members of the city’s school board; Diaz, meanwhile, with the backing of Lancaster city’s current representative in the Legislature, Mike Sturla.

Diaz also has a political ally in one of the top Democrats in the Legislature: Sen. Sharif Street of Philadelphia. Street, the state Democrats’ vice chair and a possible candidate for U.S. Senate, said he has “consistently” urged Diaz to run again for state office since her failed 2020 state Senate campaign.

Several of Diaz’s supporters, including Street, noted the importance of the 50th as a Latino-focused seat.

“It’s important that the Latino community … make(s) that decision,” Street said. “It’s up to that community to elect a Latino representative. It just so happened that the best qualified person is a Latina, it’s Janet Diaz.”

Lancaster city’s current House district, which Sturla has represented for 31 years, is approximately 39% Latino. The newly drawn 50th would drop that slightly to 37%, according to voter data. As part of the decennial redistricting process, Lancaster city was split into two Democrat-leaning House districts, making a northern district that’s paired with East Petersburg and Manheim Township, and the southern district that Diaz and Smith-Wade-El are competing to represent.

These district lines are not expected to be finalized until late winter or early spring, though they are expected to remain similar to the initial proposal.

Isamac Torres-Figueroa, the co-founder of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party’s Latino Caucus, endorsed Diaz on Friday and said the growing Hispanic and Latino populations across the state deserve greater representation in the state General Assembly.

“That (population growth) goes to show that we’re here to make a life in Pennsylvania and we also want to be part of the overall growth and policymaking here,” Torres-Figueroa said.

Latino vote not locked down

But like any racial or ethnic group, no voting bloc is a monolith, and Diaz by no means has the Latino vote solidly behind her.

For example, city Councilmember Xavier Garcia-Molina said he’s supporting Smith-Wade-El, citing his “cultural competency” and 21st century leadership style that stresses working across lines of race, class and sexuality.

“What I’m really excited about is to have a candidate that’s going to be a champion for the Hispanic and Latino community,” Garcia-Molina said. “Izzy is a great champion, and that’s what I want, someone who is going to spearhead these issues.”

Jaime Arroyo, another city councilmember and a former member of Gov. Tom Wolf’s advisory commission on Latino Affairs, said Smith-Wade-El has proven himself as a strong advocate for “everyone in our community.”

“His progressive ideas, what he’s campaigning on and what he’s fighting for is really in line with what I think Lancaster city and Lancaster County needs in a representative in Harrisburg,” Arroyo said.

But it’s Diaz’s desire to work with anyone who will help her get results for her constituents that has gotten her the support from state Democratic lawmakers.

Guzman, who in 2020 became the first Latino elected from Reading, said he’s seen how some of the “hyper-progressive” members of the House Democratic caucus have isolated themselves because of their unwillingness to compromise to bring home results for their constituents.

“I preach about the need to be pragmatic, and I believe Janet is that pragmatic, progressive Democrat,” Guzman said. “She understands what she can get done, and that some fights are left for another day.”

Luis Morales, a School District of Lancaster board of directors member, initially considered jumping in the race to challenge Sturla. But on Friday he threw his support behind Diaz and said he would not be running for the seat. Soto, the former city councilmember, also said he endorsed Diaz, noting her work ethic.

“I like the cut of her jib,” Soto said. “She’s a hard worker, and I support her stances on a lot of the issues. She’ll do good for the community.”