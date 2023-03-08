It’s been 15 years since Democrats had two candidates running in the primary for the Lancaster County board of commissioners. This year, they are on track to have three.

On the last day prospective candidates could file signature petitions to appear on the May 16 primary ballot, Lancaster City Councilmember Janet Diaz submitted hers to run for county commissioner – the three-member elected board that is most responsible for running the county government.

Petitions do not guarantee a candidate appears on the ballot. A voter can review submitted petitions and challenge the veracity of signatures in the next seven days. A county judge can rule on the challenge, and the candidate in question could be taken off the ballot.

On Tuesday, Diaz came out of the county elections office saying she had collected 511 signatures, more than double the required 250 for countywide office.

A potential bid by Diaz for county commissioner was the subject of rumors in political circles in recent weeks, but the City Council member repeatedly declined to confirm her plans when asked by LNP | LancasterOnline.

Diaz pushed ahead in the race to secure petition signatures without the help of the Democratic Party — she did not submit her name to be considered for an endorsement in February. It’s a nontraditional route that’s become typical for Diaz, who has won City Council races and a primary for a state Senate seat despite failing to win an endorsement from her party.

She said she valued herself too much to only be rejected again by her party’s county committee.

“I believe in the voters, I believe they understand that you may not like me, but I will fight for you, and I have,” Diaz said.

On Tuesday, Diaz’s primary opponents, Alice Yoder and Bob Hollister, acknowledged the now crowded Democratic field.

“I think our general campaign stance is just that Alice is running to win, and folks are welcome to run their own campaigns and join the race, but Alice has been running now for almost eight months — she announced in August — so we have a strategy and a plan and we're just going to continue with that strategy and plan to win,” said Yoder’s campaign spokesperson, Mary Aukers-Endres, adding that Yoder collected 1,730 signatures for her petition.

Hollister, for his part, said Diaz’s entrance into the race creates a more competitive primary for Democrats, a good thing for voters and the Democratic Party. “I think it’s good for democracy, it’s good for people to have choices, it’s good for the three of us to really sharpen our message,” he said.

Diaz said she also brings a unique perspective to the race for commissioner as the only person of color running in either major party. Diaz is bilingual and identifies as Latina. Born in Bronx, New York, she spent a portion of her childhood with family in rural Puerto Rico, which made her familiar with life as a farmer, she said.

A dissenting voice

Diaz said she wants to advocate for the working class and poor inside the county government. She knows families affected by conditions at the Lancaster County Prison, a top concern of hers, along with oversight of conditions at nursing homes and agricultural issues.

Nursing home inspections largely occur at the state level, but Diaz noted the county’s past as a care provider. From 1968 to 2005, the county government owned a nursing home, Conestoga View, that was known for its acceptance of patients who had no alternative for care. Diaz’s mother worked at the facility for 27 years, she said.

Diaz entered the political scene in 2017 with a bid for Lancaster City Council and sought the party’s support. While her bid for an endorsement was unsuccessful, Diaz was the top vote-getter in the race alongside fellow Democratic council members Izzy Smith-Wade-El, Faith Craig and Pete Soto, each of whom secured an endorsement. She would repeat her success as the highest vote-getter again in 2021 during her reelection, without the party’s backing.

In 2020, Diaz beat out former Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman for a spot in the 13th Senate District race against incumbent GOP Sen. Scott Martin. While she raised nearly twice as much in campaign funds as her Republican opponent, Diaz lost that race.

Last year, Diaz lost a Democratic primary to Smith-Wade-El in a race for a seat in the newly created 49th House District.

While she lacks close ties to the county Democrats, Diaz was elected to the Pennsylvania Democratic Committee and is currently the interim chair of its Latino Caucus.

Diaz has often been a critical voice over in her five years on the city council, which she has attributed to her intent to share the concerns of marginalized communities and residents who feel as if they are not being heard. As a Latina, Diaz has made herself an advocate for the Hispanic community, which makes up 40% of the city’s population, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

Diaz was the lone dissenting vote in December when the newest council member, Ahmed Ahmed, was appointed to fill Smith-Wade-El’s empty seat. The decision to seat Ahmed has sparked a few campaigns by residents in the city’s southeast quadrant to secure a spot on council, because their neighborhood is currently not represented. Diaz said council missed its opportunity to give a voice to the city’s poorest, most diverse community.

As a stroke registrar, Diaz has prioritized access to health care in her previous campaigns. The Democrat has also noted her support for expanding affordable housing and police reform.