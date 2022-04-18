Democrats Janet Diaz and Izzy Smith-Wade-El both hope to trade a seat on Lancaster City Council for one in the Legislature.

One of the two will likely do that given that they’re competing for a state House seat in the newly created and heavily Democratic 49th Legislative District, which includes the southern half of the city.

Voters there are used to seeing Democratic Rep. Mike Sturla’s name on their ballots. The 16-term legislator is seeking reelection, but his district now covers only the northern half of the city, in addition to parts of Manheim Township and East Petersburg Borough.

All of the legislative boundaries have been redrawn to reflect population changes in the once-a-decade census head count.

The new 49th reaches out into the city’s suburbs, covering Lancaster Township and Millersville Borough, two areas that have been represented by Republican lawmakers for years.

“There are thousands of people who have never gotten the opportunity to vote for a Democrat and know that that Democrat is going to win,” Smith-Wade-El said. “They get to have their pick. It’s not a place where they need to settle. They can say, ‘I want the Democrat who represents my values as closely as possible.’ ”

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican Anne Rivers, 49, a marketing professional who lives on the 1400 block of Valley Road in Lancaster Township and is uncontested in the GOP primary.

The 49th is home to about 63,000 residents, including city residents who live south of East and West Kings streets and a portion of northeast Lancaster around Reservoir Park. The 49th’s partisan voting index, a measurement of how the district voted in the previous two presidential elections, favors Democrats by 17.6 percentage points.

The primary is Tuesday, May 17.

Smith-Wade-El, 32, a homelessness services specialist, answered questions for this article by phone. Diaz, 56, a hospital stroke registrar, did so only by email. She had agreed to be interviewed but canceled because of a family situation; she did not respond to a request to reschedule the interview.

Smith-Wade-El, of the 500 block of South Duke Street, is president of City Council and is backed by the Democratic Party. Diaz, of the 900 block of Fremont Street, is a vocal member of council who, though a Democrat, has not been endorsed by the party in this or past runs for state office. (She ran unsuccessfully against Republican state Sen. Scott Martin in 2020.)

Diaz said health care, the wage gap and education as her top three priorities. Smith-Wade-El said his priorities are housing, education and addressing climate change.

The new 49th grew out of efforts to reflect the growing Latino population in central Pennsylvania.

“The Lancaster population of Latinos want someone that they can relate to who reflects their needs and wishes,” Diaz wrote in an email. “All constituents have mentioned that they want (to have) adequate representation at the table so, by electing me they will.”

More than a third of the voting-age population in the 49th is Hispanic, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Nearly half, about 47%, is white, and about 17% is Black.

Smith-Wade-El said Latino representation is important, but he downplayed the significance of race in holding office.

“It’s important that we bring folks along in a way that ensures we have the best possible bench of Latino, and African-American and queer and women candidates in elected offices all over Lancaster County,” he said. “I’m committed to that, and I think my record shows this.”

Both candidates said they enjoy support from Latino elected officials and community leaders.

Thanking mom

Diaz and Smith-Wade-El both say their mothers played influential roles in their lives.

During a candidate forum hosted the Lancaster High School Sunrise Hub, a movement to stop climate change, Diaz described moving to Lancaster at age 9 as her mother fled what she described as a dangerous situation in New York. They became homeless and lived for a time in a U-Haul truck, she said.

“My mother tried very hard to find a place to live and also tried to find a job. And the only resources that we were able to get was a small room where three of us slept on a bed and my mother slept on the floor,” she said. “She found a job making $3.53 an hour. So it took a very long time before I can say that I was able to be strong enough to help my mom by cleaning, cooking and doing everything I could to help her with my siblings.”

Smith-Wade-El talked at the same forum about how — on the very day his mother was crying, worried about keeping their house given that she had nothing in her checking account and just $5 in her wallet — they saw a home man holding a “please help” sign.

“My mother pulled over … and asked me to hand her the overstuffed, ratty, red leather wallet that she kept everything in,” he said. He watched as she gave the man $5, after which she reassured her anxious son.

“She said, ‘Ismail, we’re going to be fine. I have a job. We have friends. We have family. I know that we’re going to be OK. I can’t say the same for that man,’ ” Smith-Wade-El said.

The lesson his mother then imparted, he continued, was: “Listen, when you have the power to give something that somebody asks you to give, you give it. And if you don’t have it, then you go out and get it.”

Smith-Wade-El concluded: “I am going to Harrisburg, we are going to Harrisburg, to get more to give.”

The School District of Lancaster last year renamed a school for his mother, the late Rita Smith-Wade-El, a civil-rights leader here who founded the African-American Studies minor and the Frederick Douglass Black Culture Celebration during her lengthy tenure are Millersville University.

A difference in styles

Diaz referenced her opponent’s name recognition when asked how she and Smith-Wade-El differ.

“I am more passionate and connected to the community,” she wrote. “In sharing the same last name as his mother, he instantly received a platform, whereas I had to forge my own pathway through hard work with no support from the party.”

Diaz said she votes “on behalf of the community’s best interests even if it is unpopular with the rest of the council.” She said she’s tried to ban plastic foam and plastic bags before council, for example, but has been blocked.

“The truth is that they don’t allow me to bring any legislation that the community wants,” Diaz said. “So, Smith-Wade-El’s stand on protecting the environment is not what he really represents.”

Smith-Wade-El said such a ban would not address the scale and urgency of the climate crisis and that he wants legislation to make structural changes, not just address individual behavior. He also said he doesn’t recall Diaz advocating for such a change other than sending an email to the city clerk.

Current council members Jaime Arroyo, Amanda Bakay and Faith Craig are supporting Smith-Wade-El. Neither candidate’s website lists an endorsement from new council members Lochard Calixte or Katie Walsh.

Former council member Pete Soto has endorsed Diaz, and former council member Xavier Garcia-Molina has endorsed Smith-Wade-El.

Smith-Wade-El lists endorsements from a state senator and two state representatives. Diaz lists about a dozen state legislators.

“My rapport with them is great and this is why most of my endorsements are senators and (in the state) House of Representatives. They are all great leaders and mentors and it will be an honor to work with all of them,” she wrote. “Many businesses, nurses, doctors and other community leaders have endorsed me but it's the common people that count in my opinion.”

Smith-Wade-El said he differs most from Diaz in approach.

“I think that matters because we differ on how we show up on certain issues — enough to constitute a difference on the issues,” he said. “I’ve never heard from Councilor Diaz full-throated advocacy of the LGBTQ+ community.”

He continued: “I’m very willing to make a full-throated defense of reproductive justice and I don’t see the same thing from” Diaz, he added. “Where these things are under threat, I think that deserves aggressive … advocacy, not sort of reluctant acquiescence. We have to come out on our values and defend them because the rubber is meeting the road.”

Both candidates in recent months said they spent time learning more about their would-be constituents in neighborhoods outside the city.

There Diaz said she is hearing about lead issues, housing and roads, plus efforts to enhance student “walkability” to school by providing paths, sidewalks and open alleys.

Smith-Wade-El said his outreach to voters in Lancaster Township and Millersville is shoring up his opinion that the city and its neighbors have much to gain from working together.

“They’re communities that are different, largely in socioeconomic ways,” he said. “But we all share concern for housing in our community, the education of our children, the safety of our neighbors and our climate future.”