The congressional subpoena of a Pennsylvania state senator could shed new light on former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election — and, at the same time, boost the political fortunes of the senator, who’s seeking his party’s nomination for governor in the upcoming May 17 primary.

The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack on Tuesday released a letter to Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin County, saying he’d been subpoenaed to provide documents by March 1 and testimony on March 10 about his role in Trump’s effort to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in a handful of swing states, including Pennsylvania.

Republican primary voters who rely on right-wing media have seen the charges against Jan. 6 insurrectionists portrayed as persecution rather than prosecution, and the House committee investigating the attack as illegitimate. In that climate, the subpoena could turn out to be an asset in the Mastriano’s campaign for the GOP nomination.

“This is only good news for him,” said Alison Dagnes, a Shippensburg University political science professor, who studies right-wing media.

Mastriano, a retired U.S. Army colonel first elected in 2019, rose to prominence by organizing a hearing in Gettysburg weeks after the 2020 election in which witnesses spread numerous false and misleading claims about the election. Trump called into the hearing and later invited Mastriano to the Oval Office.

Trump’s effort to block the certification of Biden’s win culminated in an attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, by a mob of Trump supporters who were fired up by Trump’s speech at a rally that morning to which Mastriano bused supporters. Mastriano walked to the Capitol after the rally, but denied any wrongdoing and said he and his wife left when violence broke out.

It started in Gettysburg

Mastriano’s fealty to Trump catapulted him into front-runner status in the 13-person GOP gubernatorial primary. He’s traveled to events around the state in the last year to stump for a partisan review of the 2020 election, endearing himself to the portion of the GOP base that incorrectly believes the election was stolen.

But he doesn’t have as much money as his better-connected or personally wealthy opponents.

That might be about to change.

“He is going to fundraise like crazy off of this,” Dagnes said, referring to the Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena. To the voters who “mainline political news” from Fox, Newsmax and OAN, Mastriano now has “street cred” that no other candidate in the race can match, she said.

In an email sent the day after the subpoena was made public, Mastriano said, “We had a highly successful fundraiser this evening as a matter of fact. There were around 250 enthusiastic people in a remote area of Pennsylvania who turned out to support my campaign.”

He did not address questions about the subpoena.

Alternate electors scheme

Some of what the committee is looking for might already be in plain sight.

On Nov. 30, five days after his Gettysburg hearing, Mastriano went on a talk show hosted by Eric Metaxis, a fervent Trump supporter who called the battle to reinstate him in the White House “God’s fight.”

The Trump campaign had been pressuring Republican legislators in key states to decertify Biden’s victory and vote to send Trump’s electors to Washington, D.C., rather than Biden’s, according to the committee. The plan rested on the widely derided legal theory that the U.S. Constitution allows state legislatures to overrule voters after a presidential election takes place.

Earlier that day, Mastriano had introduced a resolution to do just that. Of the seven states targeted by Trump’s campaign, only Pennsylvania’s legislature was still in session.

As Metaxis and Mastriano began their interview, Mastriano stopped and told Metaxis he had to take a call.

It was Trump.

The president wanted to know, “Hey what’s going on in Pennsylvania,” Metaxis, who listened to the call, told his audience.

“This president really is the kind of a maniac who calls up state senators to find out ‘What's going on? What can I do? How can I help? Who should I contact?’ And the president’s writing down the information,” Metaxis continued. “Albin (Metaxis’ producer) and I were just stunned listening in to this phone call. This ramped things up to another level.”

Mastriano and Metaxis then asked the audience to pressure Republican legislators to reconvene, vote on Mastriano’s resolution and claim for the General Assembly the sole authority to appoint presidential electors.

“I need 26 votes out of 50 (state Senators),” Mastriano told Metaxis. “Right now I’m at nine or 10 or so who cosponsored my legislation to take back our constitutional authority.”

In the coming days, the Trump campaign also pressured GOP electors in those seven states to sign declarations saying they, not their counterparts pledged to Biden, were the state’s legitimate electors. Electors in two states, Pennsylvania and Nevada, insisted the language be tweaked to say they were legitimate only if Trump’s legal challenges to the election succeeded. Trump also pressured Georgia Brian Kemp to call his state’s legislators back for a special session.

The campaign to undermine the election culminated in the insurrection now being investigated by the committee that has subpoenaed Mastriano. Among Republican primary voters, that might actually help.

“It’s a badge of honor” to be subpoenaed, said Tom Baldino, a former political science professor writing a book on Pennsylvania politics. Among Trump loyalists, short of an endorsement from Trump himself, the subpoena “may be as good as it gets.”

> Wereschagin and Bumsted are reporters for The Caucus, LNP's publication covering Pennsylvania's government and politics. Follow them on Twitter ​@CaucusPA, ​@BEBumsted and ​@Wrschgn.