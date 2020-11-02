On Election Day, Cathy Wood will be at the polls at 7 a.m. So will five of her friends from around Lancaster County. Once they’re done voting, they’re all on their way down to North Carolina to go on vacation, one they delayed so they could vote in person on Election Day.

“I’m ready for [the election] to end,” Wood said from a chair in the Wyndham Resort and Convention Center, about an hour before Ivanka Trump was scheduled to speak.

President Donald Trump’s oldest daughter and adviser visited the East Lampeter Township convention center as part of the Trump campaign’s final push to get out the Republican vote in Pennsylvania. Lancaster County has had three visits from the Trump family in the final week before the election.

“The president was here this week, the first lady was here this week, now the president’s daughter is here,” said county Commissioner Josh Parsons to the crowd. “This election goes through Lancaster County. On Tuesday, let’s get it done.”

Strong Republican turnout in Lancaster and southcentral Pennsylvania on Election Day is necessary for Trump to win Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis found.

Several hundred attendees filled the convention hall, sitting on opulent silver chairs distanced several feet apart. Attendees were reminded multiple times to keep their masks on while inside the venue. Dozens of people wore Trump-themed masks, and most attendees wore the campaign’s signature red caps.

As the crowd awaited Ivanka Trump’s arrival from her earlier event in Wisconsin, it transformed into a churchlike environment as attendees sang, danced and chanted “Four more years.”

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker played hype-man for the crowd to celebrate the president, who he said has done “more for the American people than any president before.”

“This president is amazing, doing five rallies today, five more tomorrow,” Smucker said. “The guy doesn’t sleep.”

Ivanka Trump repeated major campaign themes, such as that the Trump administration has achieved diplomatic goals in the Middle East like Israel and United Arab Emirates’ peace deal; delivered tax cuts; changed trade deals with China, Mexico and Canada; brought back jobs to America, and rebuilt the military. She also repeated her father’s promises for if he’s reelected: implement school choice programs, protect First and Second Amendment rights and support fracking.

“President Trump has done more for Pennsylvania in 47 months than Joe Biden has done in 47 years,” Ivanka Trump claimed.

Ivanka Trump also discussed the Paycheck Protection Program, which she said helped save 1.8 million Pennsylvania jobs during the pandemic.

Wood, of Pequea, and Joyce Herr, of Millersville, attended their first Trump event Sunday night to see Ivanka Trump. They both said they are impressed with her successful business and time as an adviser to her father.

“Most of my friends are supporting Trump,” Herr said. “Some of them are pro-Biden, but they’re not necessarily pro-Biden, they’re anti-Trump. What are they for? I don’t know.”

A majority of Pennsylvanians supporting Biden said they are doing so because of their disdain for Trump, according to a Franklin & Marshall College Poll released last week that has Biden up by 6 percentage points over Trump.

“People are voting for Biden because of their hatred toward Trump,” Herr said. “My response is vote for the policy.”

Orla Appleton, 18, and Matthew Williams, 17, attended their 12th Trump event on Sunday. They’ve taken multiple one- or two-hour drives around the region to attend the rallies.

“There’s a lot of closeted supporters,” Appleton said.

Delaware County is one of several Philadelphia suburbs that have experienced a “blue wave” since Trump’s election in 2016, electing multiple down-the-ballot Democratic candidates in the years since.

“Being around everyone who agrees with each other is nice,” Appleton said. “Trump’s fun. He’s so funny and the people who like him are so funny. (The rallies) are so fun.”

Ivanka Trump asked Steve Sokach, a sales director for Schott North America in Lebanon, to take the stage. Sokach’s specialty manufacturing company is now making materials for the COVID-19 vaccine and has become more competitive under the U.S., Mexico and Canada Agreement that replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Sokach thanked Trump for “all the wonderful policies he’s put in place to help us flourish.”

Additionally, Ivanka Trump called Aaron Fisher to the stage as she talked about the Farmers to Families program, which distributed 100 million meals during the pandemic. Fisher is the executive director of Blessings of Hope in Leola, which Ivanka Trump visited in September.

Fisher said the Farmers to Families program allowed Blessings of Hope to distribute the meals, and that it’s an overlooked program.

At one point, Ivanka Trump asked the crowd if there were any former Democrats in the room. No one raised their hands, but Ivanka Trump claimed there were “a lot” in the room and across the country who have joined Republicans to support her father.

Lancaster County’s Republican party has long dominated the county’s politics and holds a 55,000 voter advantage, but the Democratic party has gained more voters in recent years.

Ahead of Ivanka Trump's visit to Lancaster, the chair of Pennsylvania Dems Nancy Patton Mills put out a statement that families in Pennsylvania "don’t need any more lip service or broken promises from the Trump administration."

"They need a leader who will actually work to pull us out of this historic recession and who can deliver on good-paying union jobs," Patton Mills added. "On Tuesday, they’ll elect that leader in Joe Biden.”

Ivanka Trump closed out her remarks by calling it a choice to protect America from socialism.

“America does not need another empty vessel,” Ivanka Trump said. “Now more than ever, America needs four more years of a warrior in the White House.”