Ivanka Trump is visiting Lancaster County tonight as part of the Trump campaign’s final pitch to voters ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.

Ivanka Trump will speak at a campaign event at the Wyndham Lancaster Resort & Convention Center on Lincoln Highway East at 8 p.m.

Her visit to Lancaster follows a rally in Rothschild, Wisconsin earlier in the day.

Members of the Trump family visited Lancaster twice this week, with President Donald Trump hosting a rally in Lititz on Monday and First Lady Melania Trump making a stop at the Republican Committee of Lancaster County’s headquarters on Tuesday.

Strong Republican turnout in southcentral Pennsylvania is the key to Trump securing a win in the top battleground state, an LNP|LancasterOnline analysis found.

"I’m excited to be back in Lancaster to spread the President’s message of resilience and prosperity for this country,” Ivanka Trump said in a news release.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. People who wish to attend may register here.

Pennsylvania — and likely Lancaster — will see many more visits from both presidential campaigns in the final days of the election.

So far, Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to host two rallies Monday in western Pennsylvania. Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff are all scheduled to “barnstorm” Pennsylvania on Monday, across the four corners of the state (official plans have not been announced).