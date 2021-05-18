Voters in Lancaster County can go to the polls today to decide on significant changes to the Pennsylvania constitution, including 2 proposals to limit a governor's power during an emergency declaration, and another that would add language to prohibit discrimination based on race or ethnicity.

Voters affiliated with a political party will choose nominees for a long list of municipal offices and several key state judicial posts.

When are polls open?

Polls open this morning at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m.

Where’s my polling place?

The Pennsylvania Department of State’s website has a polling place look up tool voters can use to find their assigned polling site. It’s at pavoterservices.pa.gov/Pages/PollingPlaceInfo.aspx.

Voters can also preview the races their ballot via the Lancaster County Elections Office website: vr.co.lancaster.pa.us/sampleballots/.

Do I have to wear a face mask?

Per the Department of State, a voter cannot be denied the right to vote for not wearing a mask. Workers at polling sites also are not required to wear a mask, but each voting location will have hand sanitizer and other protective materials available.

I’m an independent. Can I still vote in the primary?

All voters, regardless of party, are eligible to vote on the four ballot questions this election. In addition to the three constitutional amendments, voters will also decide whether paid fire and EMS departments should be allowed to access low-interest loans.

LNP | LancasterOnline has a voter's guide for both township and school board races which can be used to see if your municipality has a contested primary and who the candidates are.

When are mail-in ballots due?

For the 27,024 county voters who requested to vote by mail, ballots must be received by 8 p.m. tonight. Do not mail your ballot today, as it will not arrive in time.

Ballots can be dropped off at the drop box inside the Chestnut Street entrance of the County Government Building at 150 N. Queen St., Lancaster.

As of Monday afternoon, the county election's office received 17,367 completed mail ballots, said Christa Miller, the county Board of Election chief registrar.

I received a mail-in ballot but want to vote in person. What do I do?

Voters in this camp should bring their mail-in ballot and envelopes with them to their polling place to be turned over to election staff. The voter will then be allowed to vote in person.

I applied for a mail-in ballot but haven’t received it. What do I do?

Voters who applied to vote by mail but have not received one should visit the County Government Building to receive one in person, Miller said.

Additionally, voters who did not receive their ballot can cast a provisional ballot at their regular polling place. That vote will be counted after the county confirms the mail-in ballot was not cast.

Where can I find results?

LNP | LancasterOnline will be following the results this evening as they come in. Visit lancasteronline.com, or follow @CarterLNP or @gill_mcgoldrick on Twitter for live results.

Will the results be final tonight?

Unlikely. Final vote counts aren’t expected to be available until Wednesday or later, because opening and tabulating mail-in votes is a time-consuming process. The county has until next week to finish counting its election results, though the outcome of most races is expected to be clear by Thursday or Friday.

What if I have a problem trying to vote? If you have problems at your polling place, call the Lancaster County Elections Office at 717-299-8293. You also can stop by the Elections Office at 150 N. Queen St., Suite 117. If you’d like to report a voting problem to LNP | LancasterOnline, call politics reporter Gillian McGoldrick at 717-481-6029 or email news@lnpnews.com If you’re on Twitter, tweet voting problems or issues using #Lancaster-Votes. Voters also can call the Pennsylvania Department of State’s hotline: 877-VOTESPA (877-868-3772).