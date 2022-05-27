A far-right group that has falsely claimed the 2020 election was fraudulent is calling for a recount in Republican state Sen. Ryan Aument’s landslide primary victory, alleging without evidence that the contest was illegitimate.

Aument called the claim, from Audit the Vote PA, “outlandish” and said he welcomes a recount.

“The claim here is so outlandish and it should be exposed for what it is, it’s a lie,” Aument said. “I think they should be discredited and if (a recount) helps do that, so be it.”

Aument, seeking his third four-year term representing much of northern Lancaster County, defeated Michael R. Miller, a financial planner from Ephrata Township who has helped spread lies about the 2020 election, by 20 percentage points in the May 17 primary.

Aument had support from Lancaster County’s Republican Committee, an endorsement that has historically propelled GOP candidates to victory in the primaries here. Miller, meantime, didn’t seek the GOP endorsement and spent little to no time trying to appeal to voters beyond far-right Republicans.

The founder of Audit the Vote PA, who supported Miller’s campaign, alleged without evidence this week that the results in the race for the 36th Senate District were compromised and asked supporters to sign a petition for a hand recount.

The group’s founder, Toni Shuppe, said the county’s remarking of thousands of misprinted mail ballots could have introduced mistakes, although most of those ballots weren’t cast in the Senate race and Republicans who observed the process haven’t reported any anomalies.

She also claimed that the presence of wifi internet at some polling places, which include municipal buildings or schools, was evidence of a compromised election even though ballot tabulation machines are not internet-capable.

Neither Shuppe nor Miller returned calls seeking comment for this story.

LNP | LancasterOnline has previously reported that Audit the Vote’s work in seeking out election fraud is flawed and unreliable. In a previous interview, Shuppe acknowledged that much of the data and conclusions her group reached after doing a door-to-door audit of the 2020 election was flawed, though she has yet to issue any public correction.

Aument, speaking of attempts to raise similar questions about his nomination, said “clearly there's no evidence” of fraud.

“But there are folks that have concerns and I wish them well on that,” he added, “but I would wish that Mr. Miller would pay for the recount rather than put it on the taxpayers.”

This reporter’s work is funded by the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund. For more information, or to make a contribution, please visit lanc.news/supportlocaljournalism.