Kathleen Sulpizio is patiently waiting for Dec. 14 -- the day the electors for the winning presidential candidate in each state and the District of Columbia meet in their respective state capitals to cast their votes.

Sulpizio, 41, of Denver, said she’s looking at this day as the deadline for judges or state legislatures to cancel illegally cast ballots and certify that President Donald Trump has been reelected.

Sulpizio and other voters from some of Lancaster County’s most conservative areas told LNP | LancasterOnline that they believe there’s evidence of voter fraud in Pennsylvania and other battleground states -- a claim that Trump and his closest supporters have made repeatedly since last Tuesday but for which there is no evidence.

Evidence or not, Trump got Sulpizio’s vote this year, she said, because she liked what he did during his first term.

“Biden was the other option, and I don’t think he has what it takes,” Sulpizio said.

Two days after national media outlets projected former Vice President Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election, many voters in conservative strongholds had views in line with Sulpizio’s.

At Yoder’s Market in New Holland, a woman loading the trunk of her white sedan with groceries wouldn’t give her full name when asked about the election. But she didn’t mind sharing her thoughts about the election. How Democrats treated Trump over the past four years makes her doubt the accuracy of the election results.

“Trump was my man,” said the woman, who identified herself as M. Toms. “He had the economy good. I was OK that he didn’t get the wall done. He did what he said he would.”

“I think the Democrats are slick,” she added. “I don’t trust them. All the stuff they tried to pin on Trump, they could never get any of it to stick.”

Doug Engle, of Morgantown, a self-described “Trump guy,” said he hopes the president “pulls a rabbit out of his hat.”

Dan Lane, a Delaware resident who was accompanying a friend to a doctor’s appointment in the county, said he won’t ever vote again because Democrats have cast so much doubt on the voting process.

Lane said he can’t understand how Trump could be up by thousands of votes on election night, then have that lead cut in multiple states as more mail ballots were counted.

“It’s a horrible thing,” Lane said while standing in a parking lot in New Holland. “They cheated.”

Strong Trump leads in multiple states on election night, derived largely from in-person voting, became narrow Biden wins in the days that followed as more mail-in ballots were counted. Trump and his allies have made unsupported allegations that voting by mail is rife with fraud.

“If you lose, you lose,” said Lane’s friend Jerry Dennison, also from Delaware. “I didn’t vote for Obama but we accepted [the results].”

The voters holding out hopes for Trump were on the same page with the county’s top federal official -- U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker. The West Lampeter Township Republican said over the weekend that the president should accept the results only after every legal vote is counted. He joined the other eight GOP members of Pennsylvania’s House delegation to voice concerns about the election’s fairness and argued that partisan statements made by state Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar require that they recuse themselves from any election-related legal action.

This weekend I joined my PA House GOP colleagues in calling on Gov. Wolf, AG Shapiro & Sec. Boockvar to make certain that all legal ballots are properly counted. pic.twitter.com/ciD7FvSfhr — Rep. Lloyd Smucker (@RepSmucker) November 9, 2020

Other Lancaster voters were happier with the results.

“I’m glad Mr. Trump will be out of office,” said Douglas Henry, who frequently votes for Republicans, as he returned his grocery cart at Yoder’s Market. “He wasn’t [a Republican] I would vote for.”

Henry’s response to Trump’s claims of voter fraud: Show me the evidence.

Luther Muckel, of Berks County, said he thinks the fraud claims are “ridiculous.”

“[Trump] lost,” Muckel said. “He oughta just accept he didn’t win. But he isn’t that type of person to do that.”

Even “Trump guy” Doug Engle expressed some concerns with the president’s allegations. So far, Engle said he hasn’t seen any evidence of voter fraud. If Trump doesn’t present some evidence soon, he said the president should concede.

“At some point he’s got to do what’s best for the country and move over and begin the transfer of power,” Engle said, as he stuffed his motorcycle’s tail bag with his leather jacket outside Weaver’s Market in Fivepointville.

Not everyone in the county’s conservative areas had an opinion, like two women dressed in plain or traditional Mennonite clothing who were getting in their minivan outside Weaver’s Market.

“We just keep praying the Lord will take care of everything,” one of the women said, who did not offer her name.