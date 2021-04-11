When the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, the Lancaster County courts closed their doors.

That was a blow to the county’s 55 constables — elected officials who often serve low-level warrants and transport prisoners for the district courts and are paid per job — were out of work.

A year later, one local constable's private business, which he started at the beginning of the pandemic, has won most, if not all, of the lucrative no-bid contracts to provide security to COVID-19-related facilities, paid for with public funds.

Michael Chance, a constable from Strasburg, personally stands to earn somewhere between $51,000 and $90,000 from the roughly $1 million in contracts obtained by his company, Constable Peace Keeping Detail LLC. What’s less clear is whether his clients were aware they were contracting with an individual’s company, not the association representing all constables in the county.

Chance told LNP | LancasterOnline that he didn’t start the company to enrich himself. His goal, he said, was to help fellow constables who were without regular work.

The most lucrative of the contracts is providing security at the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center at Park City mall.

A company is born

In the spring of 2020, members of the Lancaster County Constables Association provided security for the COVID-19 testing facility at the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences run by Lancaster General Health.

The hospital system paid each constable individually for that work, but its managers set up a different arrangement when they opened a new testing facility at Clipper Magazine Stadium, contracting with a single entity for the services, rather than paying a dozen or so constables individually, said Nick Wachinski, solicitor for the Lancaster County Constables Association.

But the association itself wasn’t set up to operate like a contractor. Wachinski said the association is more of a “fraternal organization” and lacks federal nonprofit status, although it is registered as one with the Pennsylvania Department of State. Since he could not find the association’s organizational documents or any insurance policy when the Clipper Magazine Stadium testing site contract came up, his legal advice was that the constables group could not take the contract.

And so Chance, who was vice president of the association at the time, sought Wachinski’s help in early April 2020 to set up an LLC, called Constables Peace Keeping Detail. The two men told LNP | LancasterOnline their goal was to keep the members of the association working, with the added benefit that Chance’s company could carry a larger insurance policy than an individual constable could.

Chance said the contract ended up being worth $327,221, earning his company $27,841 after the constables were paid. He said he made between $5,000 and $10,000 himself.

John Lines, spokesperson for Lancaster General Health, said the contract was paid for with funds the hospital system received from the county’s CARES Act funds.

Next was a $200,000 contract with Lancaster County government to provide security at the Magisterial District Courts. But in the discussions over this contract, it’s not clear that county officials were aware that Chance’s LLC, not the association of constables, would be providing the security detail.

County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino said Wednesday it was his understanding at the time, and is now, that “all sworn Constables in the County Constables Association are a part of the LLC.”

That’s not the case, as Chance is the primary owner of the Constable Peace Keeping Detail.

“There was (some confusion), and I’m going to own that,” Wachinski said. “I spoke on behalf of the constables association, and the individual constable members, and suggested that instead of each constable doing it because that would have been a nightmare ..., that this singular entity could have been put together to do the scheduling and obtain the umbrella (insurance) policy...,” he said. “When I proposed that I wasn’t as clear as I could have been.”

LGH’s Lines said there was no similar miscommunication with Lancaster General Health.

Chance said he lost $3,700 on the county contract after expenses and fronting the money for the insurance policy.

Guarding the vaccination center

Alex Farganis, current president of the constables association, said that Rock Lititz, the events management company LGH hired to operate the county’s mass vaccination site, reached out and discussions began under which constables would be paid individually to provide security at $50 an hour. With the number of constables required and length of the contract, the price tag was estimated to be $562,000.

But LGH, the prime contractor, opted to go with Chance’s LLC, at a rate of $55 an hour, according to Brett Marcy, spokesperson for the vaccination center. Chance said the constables working at the site are paid $40-$50 an hour.

Lines said Chance’s company was selected based on its handling of security at the Clipper Magazine stadium testing site

At the onset of the vaccination center contract, which is being paid for with federal funds, Chance estimated he would have made $80,000 personally. He now says he’ll make $46,000 due to changes in the number of constables needed, but that includes his own paid hours working at the site.

Both Chance and Lancaster General Health declined to provide a copy of the contract. LNP | LancasterOnline has submitted a records request for the contract and payments with Chance, who as a constable is subject to the state’s open records laws.

Ethical concerns

Lines, D’Agostino and Chance serve as members of the Lampeter-Strasburg Republican Committee, but all three unequivocally denied there was any connection to their political activities.

The practice of constables, who are elected officials, taking private security contracts is something of an ethical gray area. In Chester County, former district attorney Tom Hogan charged two constables with crimes for working for Sunoco in what his office called a “buy a badge” scheme.

Robert Caruso, executive director of the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission, said he expects that case will set a precedent on the matter.

“It is a very gray area,” he said. “These kind of questions come up from time to time when constables work security details and wear their badges.”

The contracts Chance’s company received have caused some issues among the local constables. Farganis said there are some association members who would like to remove Wachinski as solicitor since he served as counsel to both entities at the same time.

Chance said he believes the association’s current vice president, Torrey Landis, feels the contract was “stolen from him” because the contract went to Chance, rather than the association.

Landis, reached by LNP | LancasterOnline on Thursday, said that he has been asking questions based on concerns from his members over Wachinski’s duel role and Chance’s personal gain, not out of some “personal vendetta.”

“It kept the guys working,” Chance said explaining his motives. He said he fronted much of the payroll costs. “When they shut down the courts and they didn’t have to, guys got literally nothing.”