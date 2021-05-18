The three incumbent Lancaster city council members running for reelection appear on track to easy victories in the Democratic Party primary.

Council president Ismail Smith-Wade-El and council members Faith Craig and Janet Diaz are expected to advance to the general election as they seek new four-year terms.

Two newcomers were also vying for one of the four open seats, and the early returns on Tuesday showed Lochard Calixte leading David Cruz, 1,303 to 932. The results as of press time did not include mail-in ballots, many of which the county elections office may have to count by hand due to a ballot printing error.

Calixte, 49, is a student who works in retail and was endorsed by the Lancaster County Democratic Party along with Smith-Wade-El and Craig. Cruz and Diaz were not endorsed.

The four Democratic nominees will face three Republican candidates who were unchallenged in Tuesday’s primary election.

For the three Republicans -- Dena M. Maounis, Ethan Brown and Elizabeth E. Elias -- it will be an uphill battle, because Democrats have a 3-1 voter-registration advantage; all of the city’s current elected officials are Democrats, including the mayor and all seven council members.

“I’m feeling positive,” Smith-Wade-El said about the early election results, which showed him receiving the most votes of any city council candidate. “I like to think that I’ve given a lot of time and energy to working for the people of the city of Lancaster, and I’m just really honored they recognized it.”

Diaz was not endorsed by the Democratic Party for her first term on council and she was passed over again in Tuesday’s primary. Instead, the Lancaster County Democratic Committee endorsed just three candidates -- Smith-Wade-El, Craig and Calixte.

Diaz won the Democratic primary in 2020 to challenge state Sen. Scott Martin, over party-endorsed County Commissioner Craig Lehman. She went on to lose that race to Martin by more than 14,000 votes, or 11 percentage points, but outraised him two-to-one as national and state Democrats targeted the seat in their bid to regain a majority in the chamber. Despite raising $1.5 million and easily outspending Martin, she lost decisively.

“Whoever voted for me, I’m humbled they came out to vote for me and they came out to vote, period,” Diaz said Tuesday night. “Endorsements don’t guarantee a vote. The constituents are going to vote for someone they can trust, someone that’s transparent and someone that knows they can rely on when they pick up the phone and call… I’m one that does what I say.”

Each of the winning council candidates ran on proposals to expand affordable housing, reform police and public safety operations and address the city’s budget gap.

Voters like Michelle Hines, 29, a member of Lancaster Stands Up who chose to support the three endorsed Democrats, had affordable housing and policing on top of mind when choosing who should be on the city’s seven-member council.

Calixte specifically is popular among Hines’s friends, she said.

As of 10:44 p.m. Tuesday, the vote totals in the race were as follows:

Ismail Smith-Wade-El: 1756

Faith Craig: 1625

Janet Diaz: 1600

Lochard Calixte: 1303

David Cruz: 932