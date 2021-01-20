Today, former Vice President Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, and former Senator Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first female vice president.

Inauguration, like most other things in the past year, will look a little different because of the pandemic. Many traditions and ceremonies will be virtual this year.

Several media outlets will be covering the inauguration. Below is a livestream from PBSNewsHour. Watch below.

The schedule will go as follows, according to Biden's inaugural website:

- 10:30 a.m.: Inauguration coverage begins; President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will be sworn in, and then Biden will give an inaugural speech.

- 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Keke Palmer will host the first-ever inauguration programming for young Americans, featuring several guest speakers and future Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff. Watch on the Biden Inauguration Committee's YouTube channel.

- Around 2 p.m.: Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, Harris and Emhoff will go to Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

- Around 3 p.m.: Biden will be escorted to the White House. Shortly afterward, a "Parade Across America" will be televised.

- 8:30 p.m.: Tom Hanks will be hosting a primetime television event called "Celebrating America," which will feature remarks from Biden and Harris, as well as performances from Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, and Kerry Washington. People can view on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and PBS, as well as the Biden Inauguration Committee's YouTube channel, according to the inaugural website.