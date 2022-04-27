The Pennsylvania House on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill to require legislators’ expenses – including mileage, per diems, meals and rent for district offices – be posted online.

But the bill, sponsored by Rep. Keith Gillespie, R-York County, was passed with one major change: It no longer includes the Senate.

The Senate already posts its members’ expenses on the internet monthly, but not in the “searchable” format required under Gillespie’s measure, which now goes to the Senate for consideration.

“The only thing I can guess is the Senate doesn’t want to do it any other way than they are doing it now,” said G. Terry Madonna, a longtime political observer and pollster.

Whether that makes the Senate more or less likely to approve the House bill remains to be seen.

“They ought to be ultimately in the same format and consistent with each other,” said Madonna, host of Pennsylvania Newsmakers, a political talk show that airs on WGAL and other TV stations.

For decades, legislative expenses have been accessible to citizens and journalists only after filing Right to Know law requests, which typically take up to 35 days to obtain information. In the past, both chambers required journalists seeking the information to copy them by hand.

An investigative series by The Caucus and Spotlight PA last year detailed how hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayers’ money is spent to operate the Legislature. The news organizations’ stories also revealed the lack of transparency and oversight of this spending.

In September, the Senate began posting all senators’ expenses online under instruction of Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre County, using the power of his office to require the change without bringing the matter to a vote in the chamber.

“I’m not happy it (the Senate) was taken out,” Gillespie said. “We are equal chambers. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.”

Gillespie said he was not aware of any agreement with the Senate to take the Senate out. Cornan’s office was not aware of any conversations between Senate and House leaders on the bill, an aide said.

Differences between the House and Senate’s computer systems were cited as one potential reason for excluding the Senate.

That made no sense to Sen. Lindsey Williams, D-Allegheny County, who has sponsored a bill almost identical to Gillespie’s original legislation. Under her bill, expense data from both chambers would go to the Legislative Data Processing Center for publication on the Internet.

Williams contends both chambers should have their expenses posted online as a matter of law that can’t be changed on the whim of a top leader.

Williams said she was also concerned about new language in the House bill that gives the House Chief Clerk broad powers to delete information intended for the web page.

The bill passed the House Thursday without debate by a vote of 202-0. If ultimately enacted, the bill would go into effect in January 2023.