Manheim Township voters will soon decide who will lead Lancaster County’s largest municipality outside the city for the next four years, in what may become the most expensive municipal race in county history.

Democrats took control of the Manheim Township board of commissioners in 2019, flipping the longtime Republican stronghold from a 3-2 Republican split to a 4-1 Democratic majority.

Two years ago, Democrats were able to capitalize on development and suburban sprawl issues, such as the June 2019 decision by the then-GOP board to approve the Oregon Village mixed-use development, which included a plan to develop farmland into homes and a hotel for a total of 554 housing units. Local business owners challenged the decision in court, giving Democrats an issue to run on.

This November, four of the five commissioner slots are on the ballot. Democrats hope to win at least two of the seats to keep control of the board. Republicans need to win at least three seats to take back the majority in the township, where GOP voters still outnumber Democrats. The township is also one of the fastest growing in the county: It is home to nearly 44,000 residents, up 15.3% since 2010, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Two LNP | LancasterOnline political reporters spent several hours last week talking to active voters in Grandview Heights and its surrounding neighborhoods in Manheim Township, asking voters about the issues they care about most heading into the Nov. 2 election.

Over and over again, voters said development -- and the resulting traffic -- remain their top issue.

One voter, who declined to give her name, said traffic congestion has made her neighborhood street less safe. She’s called the police multiple times on people speeding by, she said.

“Development is everywhere you look, and you have to wonder, why?” she said.

“We’re running out of developable land in the township,” said Allison Troy, a former Democratic commissioner. “People are really concerned about wanting to do right with the small amount of land that we have left.

But unlike in 2019, there will not be any single development issue like Oregon Village influencing how voters make their decision, said Mike Rudisill, a Manheim township resident and GOP committeeman.

“It’ll be an interesting year,” he said. “There’s no real big hot topic for everybody to parade on.”

The Republicans are well-organized -- and well-funded -- in their attempt to regain control in the township. The four Republican candidates -- incumbent Donna DiMeo, lawyer Stacey Morgan Brubaker, former state Rep. John Bear and business owner Mary Jo Huyard -- formed the Township Forward political action committee and are running as a united slate of candidates. Bear has loaned the campaign more than $20,000 so far.

Township Forward also received $17,500 from the Building a Stronger Pennsylvania PAC, a committee Bear chairs that traditionally contributes to state-level races, marking the largest donation the PAC has made in a municipal race. In total, the GOP slate has spent a record-breaking $53,520 so far, much of which was spent to ensure this slate of endorsed Republicans won in the primary election.

The Democrats -- incumbents Tom O’Brien and Carol Gifford, as well as business owner Ryan Dodson and real estate investor Stella Sexton -- are not taking the same organized approach, nor are they raising anywhere near as much money.

Gifford and Sexton organized their own PAC, raising nearly $7,000 so far and spending only $615 as of June 7, according to their latest county elections filing. Dodson has spent more than $7,600 on his own campaign. O’Brien has not reported any spending so far, according to his filings, though he has an active ActBlue fundraising account.

The next fundraising reporting deadline isn’t until Oct. 18, and assessing the strength of campaigns based on months-old totals is difficult to do.

Dodson was not endorsed by the Democratic Committee in the May primary election, which he lost to Denyse Kling. But Democrats placed his name on the ballot for the general election after Kling dropped out of the race, saying it was “not the right time” for her candidacy.

Development still No. 1 issue

More than any other issue, the Manheim Township commissioner candidates will need to discuss how they plan to be more intentional about development as the area continues to grow -- and the amount of developable properties declines.

For township residents like Hal LeFever, the board needs to do more to prepare the township’s roads for planned apartment developments like the ones at Stehli Silk Mill and the Stockyard Inn that, together, could add nearly 400 units. Currently, the commissioners are too reactive on planning for growth, LeFever said.

“I hate traveling in the township as it is right now,” LeFever said.

Hazel Roten, a Republican living in Grandview Heights, said development has been one of the top issues on her mind since she moved into her home in the 1980s. She said she was concerned undesirable development like stripmalls may be coming on land near to her home.

GOP candidates Bear and Brubaker want the township to re-examine how it uses ordinances to approve new growth in the region, they told LNP | LancasterOnline earlier this year. Dodson, a Democrat, wants the township to focus on preserving green space.

But addressing this problem won’t be easy, said Al Kling, a former GOP commissioner who lost in 2019. Kling now lives in West Donegal Township.

“Development is with us always, it’s like the poor,” Kling said. “Manheim Township is almost fully developed now. So people say, ‘We’re gonna stop development.’ It’s not legal for one thing, they’re blowing smoke. Everything left in the township is pretty much zoned for residential uses.”

One issue that unites the GOP and Democratic candidates in the township is one that’s divided the parties elsewhere in the county -- creating an independent public health authority.

In March, just after the height of the winter surge in COVID-19 cases, the Manheim Township commissioners passed a resolution calling on the county to establish a public health department by the end of 2021. Four municipalities, including Lancaster city, passed similar resolutions in support of creating a county health department.

Every candidate in this year’s races for Manheim Township commissioner came out in support of the idea. Contrast that with deep red parts of the county, like Bart Township or Christiana Borough, where local leaders came out against the idea.

Township leadership

Last year, the new Democratic majority on the board of commissioners announced the departure of the township’s top administrator, Sean Molchany, who had been in the job since 2014. Commissioner Sam Mecum said in October 2020, when Molchany’s departure was announced, that the move was to “help pursue the Board’s legislative and policy agenda.”

The lone Republican on the board, DiMeo, opposed the vote to remove Molchany.

The board appointed Jim Drumm as township manager in March, after a regional search. Drumm had previously worked as a municipal manager in Georgia and Florida.

Molchany’s removal still upsets some local Republicans like Rudisill.

“They got rid of a highly qualified manager and replaced him with some dude who really doesn’t know too much about the township,” Kling added.

Still, Democratic residents like Janet Spleen hope Democrats can hold onto power.

“They’ve done a great job since they took over,” Spleen added.

Three four-year commissioner seats are on the ballot. The fourth spot is to fill the remaining two years of the term of former commissioner Troy, who resigned in May 2020. In that race, Democrat Dodson is facing Republican DiMeo.