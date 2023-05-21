The final primary totals surprised Megan Eshleman.

The Hempfield school board candidate, a cross-filed Democrat, hoped to win one of five slots on her party’s ticket for the November general election. But she didn’t expect to get so many votes from Republicans.

“I don’t fully know why,” Eshleman said, mulling the 4,579 votes she got across both parties, more than any other candidate. “I just hope it’s people who are putting our kids first and not their own agendas.”

Nine of 10 Hempfield school board candidates cross-filed to appear on both the Republican and Democratic primary ballots, a common practice in Pennsylvania. The more than 1,300 GOP votes for Eshleman, a former teacher, weren’t enough for her to win a Republican spot in the fall, but she will appear on the Democratic ticket. And her numbers hint at the possibility of divided loyalties among Republicans.

In a few of the county’s Republican-controlled school districts, where fights over culture war issues have roiled communities, the results of Tuesday’s primary election suggest the potential for closer-than-usual school board races this November.

In places where party-backed Republicans typically coast to victory unopposed, the party’s chosen candidates this year faced a barrage of primary challenges. In Warwick School District, Democrats and Republicans came forward, running on a promise to support teachers and move beyond angry debates over books or LGBTQ+ issues. Meanwhile, in Manheim Township and Hempfield, primary challenges mostly came from Democrats, who have gained ground in recent years.

“It’s important to remember that this is the first time that we’ve seen a full slate of Democrats running, certainly in my memory,” said Hempfield school board President Grant Keener, referring to its school board race. A Republican, Keener has held a seat since 2015 and on Tuesday won a spot on the GOP ticket to seek reelection in the fall.

Keener, who is endorsed by the county GOP, said the board’s 2022 policy prohibiting transgender athletes from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity, as well as a current proposal that would make it easier for parents to ask the school to remove controversial books from the library, have driven interest in local issues across the political spectrum. He noted that a recent school board meeting ran until nearly 1 a.m. due to dozens of people making public comments.

“I’ve never seen the level of engagement we’ve seen in the last year,” Keener said. “I think that is a good thing. I would prefer that the discourse be more civil than it is sometimes, but I welcome that engagement.”

Showing up at the polls

One in four eligible voters in Lancaster County cast their votes on Tuesday — the second-highest turnout in an off-year municipal primary since 2003, according to the county board of elections. The highest turnout was in 2021, when 28% of eligible registered voters went to the polls.

Participation in the primary was much higher in school districts where culture war issues have dominated discussions. In some Hempfield precincts, nearly 35% of eligible voters showed up. Parts of Manheim Township school district saw 44% or higher voter turnout.

And in one section of Lititz Borough, which is part of the Warwick School District, 52% of eligible voters cast their ballots — the highest level of participation in the county. Participation exceeded 43% in two Warwick Township precincts as well.

The Warwick Area Republican Party successfully fought off a primary challenge from a packed slate — 13 candidates vying for five spots on the GOP ticket. Voters in the district, where Republicans outnumber Democrats nearly 2 to 1, have been divided over the direction of the board, where several members recently met with a religious rights law firm that has been helping to craft anti-LGBTQ+ policies around Pennsylvania.

It’s not just happening in Lancaster County, either, said Chris Borick, director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion. Borick says an increased interest in national politics is trickling down to the school board level.

“In many ways, it’s because school board politics has taken on this nationalized aspect that has moved it from the traditional discussions and topics that dominated discussions, like facilities and taxes, and moved it much more into these cultural topics that many people feel passionate about,” he said.

A political ‘epicenter’

Republicans nationwide have sought to take over school board races by focusing on issues that divide voters. The push began in the weeks after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, as right-wing media organizations whipped followers into a frenzy over a series of culture war issues, from a then-obscure philosophy taught in graduate schools, known as critical race theory, to plans to stop printing some Dr. Seuss books over their use of racist language and plans to offer a gender neutral version of the children’s toy, Mr. Potato Head.

A focus on “woke” policies soon reached the school board level. Parents, already mobilized in response to school policies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, quickly pivoted to fighting over critical race theory and concerns that teachers were indoctrinating children.

The effort to reshape school boards is particularly strong in Pennsylvania, Borick said. That’s partly because it has about 500 school districts — more than most states. That leaves motivated Republicans with “more venues to engage in, and the cost of entry is lower because there are so many.”

For another thing, Pennsylvania could determine the outcome of the 2024 presidential election, Borick said. “Pennsylvania is in many ways an epicenter of American politics right now. It’s a key swing state. It’s got all the requisite conditions to grow this type of engagement.”

While interest in municipal races is spiking, so is political infighting, Borick said.

“(It’s) exposing some of the rifts that are within Republican ranks right now,” Borick said. “There’s more of the ascending populist element of the party, and that’s sometimes pitting it against the more traditional GOP players.”

Competitive school districts

Voter registration numbers can’t predict the outcome of elections, but state registration data from the November general election indicates there could be openings for Democrats in school districts riven by culture war battles.

In Hempfield School District, registered Republicans control only a plurality of the electorate at about 46%. Democrats (34%) and independent and third-party voters (14%) make up the balance. That’s the district where Democrat Megan Eshleman received the most votes Tuesday.

In Manheim Township, where Republicans hold a 7-2 advantage on the school board, the top three vote-getters in the primary were Democrats. Registered Republicans make up only a plurality of voters in the district at about 45%. Independents account for about 17% of the electorate and could play a key role in deciding who emerges victorious in November.

In Warwick School District, culture war issues drove big wins by conservative candidates in 2021, including a write-in campaign that ousted an incumbent. Republicans remain strong in Warwick, where they make up 55% of the electorate. But Democrats outperformed their registration numbers Tuesday. Of the 14 candidates who made it to the fall ballot, the seven Democrats received nearly 45% of the vote, despite Democrats making up only 29% of the electorate.

To Lancaster County Democratic Committee Chair Tom O’Brien, that’s an encouraging sign.

“I think what that shows is that there are a lot of moderate Republicans who don’t fully believe in the way the Republican Party has gone,” O’Brien said. “That just shows that those people are willing to go with people who share their values, as opposed to just share their party.”

O’Brien, who served on the Manheim Township school board more than a decade ago, said the school district is effectively “purple,” with a significant number of independent voters.

The Lancaster County Republican Committee didn’t respond to requests for comment.

In Hempfield School District, Keener, who also serves on the local Republican committee, said he is confident voters will choose to reelect Republicans on the current board. He and other Republicans, he said, are listening to the community and are considering moderate or progressive perspectives in their calculations as they develop policies.

“The current board and administration have a lot of experience and expertise,” Keener said.

The races are also mobilizing teachers more than usual. Keener is the only Republican on the board to get an endorsement from the Hempfield Area Education Association, a local teachers’ union, according to Pennsylvania State Education Association spokeswoman Lauri Lebo.

"This is the first time in our memory that Hempfield EA has chosen to recommend school board candidates,” Lebo said. “With the increased attention on local school board races, Hempfield EA leadership wanted to keep their members informed. They felt that this was only possible by connecting with and having a conversation with the school board candidates.”

The Warwick Education Association also endorsed candidates this year.

Lebo said teachers have endured a lot in recent years, from COVID-19 to chronic staff shortages, and see it as a “critical time for public education.”

“They want a school board that also understands this and is willing to have open communication with our teachers and is committed to working together to make our schools stronger for the betterment of our students, our educators and our community, which they are also a part of,” Lebo said.

The primary results were intriguing enough that Joseph Marks, a parent in East Hempfield Township, crunched some numbers on his own to see if he could learn more.

Marks, a software developer, emphasized that he’s not a data scientist or statistics expert. But he said the number of Republicans who voted for Democrats caught his attention.

Marks said he’d prefer to be registered independent, but due to Pennsylvania’s closed primary system, which excludes independent voters, he registered as a Democrat.

His main issue has been the school’s language arts curriculum, known as Wit and Wisdom, which the board recently rejected — a move that was celebrated by conservatives including the local chapter of parental rights group Moms for Liberty. Marks noted that the board has agreed to renew the pilot for the program, leaving the possibility that it could remain.

He said that he’s hesitant to draw any conclusions from the numbers.

“I’m really careful not to take too much away from these things,” Marks said. “Because, you know, is this data going to kind of light a fire under Republicans’ butts in November? I don’t know.”

Sholtis’ work is funded by the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund. For more information, or to make a contribution, please visit lanc.news/supportlocaljournalism.