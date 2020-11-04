The races for Pennsylvania row offices hang in the balance as counties continue to canvass and tabulate mail-in votes.

The marquee race, featuring Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Republican trial lawyer Heather Heidelbaugh, is either a huge upset in the making, as the results so far show, or a race that will steadily move in Shapiro’s direction as mail-in votes are tallied.

Heidelbaugh, an Allegheny County resident, leads 51% to 47% as of this morning morning, according to the Department of State’s unofficial election results.

There’s just no way to tell whether her lead will hold, said G. Terry Madonna, a political science professor at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster. A Heidelbaugh victory would have huge ramifications given Shapiro is widely believed to be a contender for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2022.

“I don’t think we can make a judgment at the moment,” Madonna said.

Shapiro’s campaign could not be reached.

“We think we have a clear path to victory,” said Heidelbaugh. “We have run an excellent race.”

With President Donald Trump also leading statewide, it is possible that Trump supporters were effectively voting straight party tickets, Madonna said.

This was Pennsylvania’s first widespread use of mail-in ballots. Voting reforms enacted in 2019 included elimination of automatic straight party voting, but people could still to choose to vote for all Republicans or all Democrats.

Stacy Garrity, a Republican and political novice, was also leading incumbent Treasurer Joe Torsella 53% to 44%.

Republican Timothy DeFoor, of Dauphin County, led former Philadelphia Deputy Mayor Nina Ahmad, a Democrat, 54% to 42% in the race for auditor general race.

Numerous Pennsylvania counties, saying they didn’t have enough volunteers, planned to begin counting mail-in ballots today. The state’s website shows 1.4 million mail-in ballots remaining to be counted. About 44 % of mail-in votes had been counted by midday Tuesday.