For the entirety of his recent morning commute from Lancaster to Harrisburg, state Rep. Mike Sturla fielded questions and talked about his time in the state House, barely pausing until pulling up at the Capitol.

“Hold on a second here. I’ve got somebody trying to park in my parking spot,” Sturla said, then yelled out the window. “Hey, Jordan. That’s my spot.”

He laughed, parked, then immediately resumed talking about his work on fair education funding.

But while Sturla was able to chase off the interloper who tried to take his Capitol parking spot, someone else has her eyes on it. The l6-term lawmaker, long the only Democrat representing Lancaster County in the state House and a politician who hasn’t faced a primary challenge since he was first elected in 1990, is facing Manheim Township resident Dana Hamp Gulick in the May 17 primary.

Sturla, who lives on the 200 block of Park Avenue in the city, is running on the message that experience matters. Hamp Gulick, of the 2300 block of Middlegreen Court, says Sturla, 66, isn’t pushing hard enough for change.

“He’s been there so long that he’s just decided there are certain things he can’t do and he won’t try anymore. And I think that’s a problem,” Hamp Gulick, 50, said. “There’s this idea that nobody else can do this job… and Mike is trying to reinforce it. It’s like, ‘Listen. He’s been doing this job for 30 years, just let him keep doing it.’ And I think that’s sort of a laughable idea.”

Sturla’s response, similar to one he made at a recent candidate forum sponsored by the Manheim Township Democratic Committee at Brethren Village in Lititz, is to say the campaign stump isn’t the best venue for explaining the details of complicated legislative issues.

“And from the other (Hamp Gulick) you’re going to hear platitudes about, ‘I’m going to fight harder. I’m going to bring fresh new ideas. I’m going to be a voice for you,’ ” he said. “OK? And how are you going to do that? What are the specifics of the plan that you’re espousing?”

Insurgent vs. institutionalist

Six months ago, it looked like Sturla would have a very different re-election fight. Izzy Smith-Wade-El, the president of Lancaster city council, announced in November that he would challenge Sturla in what he assumed would continue to be a district centered on all of Lancaster city.

But then the Legislative Reapportionment Commission added a second Democratic-leaning district in the county by dividing the city and grouping the two halves with suburban municipalities.

That put Smith-Wade-El in the 49th Legislative District where he’s running in the primary against fellow city council member Janet Diaz.

Before he switched races, Smith-Wade-El said Lancaster needed a legislator who works harder for voters: “You deserve a representative who is as creative, as passionate and dedicated as you are. You deserve a representative that shows up in your community to ask what it is you need,” he said at his campaign announcement.

That dig at Sturla is something that Hamp Gulick echoes when she reminds voters that Sturla’s colleagues don’t see him as an effective change agent. In December 2020, she notes, Sturla lost his bid to return as chairman of the House Democratic Policy Committee, a key leadership post responsible for setting the caucus agenda.

“So they’re not seeing him as effective as he used to be,” she said.

Sturla explained that Democrats from more liberal districts are impatient with the realities that come with being a Democrat in Harrisburg, where Republicans control the Legislature. Getting stuff done means being realistic and willing to compromise.

“ I’m not willing to forgo getting half a loaf because I’m holding out for the whole loaf on every occasion,” he said, “In which case you get nothing done.”

To which Hamp Gulick said, “I understand the realities of the state Legislature. But I’m not willing to look our students and our families and folks in the community in the face and put my hands up in the air.”

The issues

A striking feature of this race is Hamp Gulick’s attempt to appeal to Democratic primary voters by stressing social issues and climate change action.

At forums like one hosted by Lancaster’s NAACP, Hamp Gulick said she is in touch with issues faced by many of her would-be constituents. She shared her story of being a domestic violence survivor, fleeing with her daughter to a women’s shelter in Hawaii and returning to Pennsylvania where she credits her union benefits, legal advocates and others for her recovery through domestic violence.

She is now a single mom of a teenager and business liaison for a local advertising company, an advocate for survivors of domestic violence, and a board member of the YWCA.

Hamp Gulick also called for a quicker stop to shale gas production from fracking during the Lititz debate.

“It’s adding to the climate challenges, and we need to start addressing the negative effects as quickly as we can,” she said.

She clarified that can only happen if there are replacement jobs are available to take care of impacted workers. “Because we can’t just pull out of an industry and leave everybody scrambling for a livelihood,” she said.

Sturla said an immediate moratorium on fracking is unrealistic given what’s going on in the world.

“Even people I consider very progressive politicians like (Lt. Gov.) John Fetterman have said, ‘Look. I want to get off it as soon as possible also. But there’s the basic reality of the world we live in,’” Sturla said. “If you say you want to stop fracking, do me a favor. Stop driving your car or heating your home. Stop using energy. Because that’s how to accomplish that. Go ahead. Join the Amish religion.”

Affordable housing

Another flash point is housing policy, an issue Sturla knows well. He and his brother started a business that became Sturla Brothers Inc. Construction and Contracting; later, Sturla co-founded Aarchitrave, an architecture and design business. He served on Lancaster City Council and as a member of the Lancaster County Planning Commission before heading to Harrisburg.

At the Brethren Village event on April 7, Sturla bluntly declared, “The City of Lancaster has more affordable housing than any other municipality in the county. We don’t need more affordable housing in the city.”

His opponent disagrees.

“I was stunned to hear that,” Hamp Gulick said. “That is not at all what I’m hearing .… Lancaster City has a housing crisis from what I understand … We are completely at odds on that particular topic.”

Sturla contends that affordable housing needs to be within walking distance of jobs throughout the county.

“The city cannot be the sole place for affordable housing for the entire county,” he said.

Two weeks after that debate, he posted an affordable housing “fact check” on Facebook stating, “I agree we need to improve affordable housing in the city; my point is that there are already plans in place by the city to address the issue and we should be supporting those plans.”

The new district

The new 96th Legislative District, home to 63,500 people, is bordered on the south by Lancaster city’s King Street, starting at the intersection with Plum Street and running west to the intersection of Race and Columbia Avenues, where its lines turn north to include much of Manheim Township and East Petersburg. The Lancaster County airport falls just inside the new district’s lines.

According to its partisan voting index, a measurement of how the district voted in the previous two presidential elections, the 96th favors Democrats by 20 percentage points.

That means Lancaster County could end up with two Democrats in the state House. But as Sturla has mentioned more than once: “It’s not a slam dunk.”

The county GOP unanimously endorsed April Weaver, a Manheim Township school board member and local adolescent therapist, to run in the new 96th. Weaver, who lives in the 1900 block of Longview Drive in Manheim Township, was favored out of the committee’s straw poll in March over Mikie Patterson, a local emcee, after which Patterson withdrew his name from the ballot.

“It’s not going to be an easy race …,” Patterson said. “If Republicans are going to win, we’re all going to need to work together for our common goals.”

The push by Republicans to win the seat is something Sturla used to raise doubts about Hamp Gulick, who ran twice unsuccessfully against Rep. Steve Mentzer in the 97th Legislative District.

Hamp Gulick stresses that the 96th and 97th are different ball games and that she has in her corner name recognition in Manheim Township and what she says is a more modern, sophisticated campaign infrastructure.