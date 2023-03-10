Take a look at the list of candidates who filed petitions to run in the May 16 municipal primary: Plenty of people are looking to run for school board, township and borough positions. Not so for county level elected posts.

There are just two competitive countywide races on the Republican side and one for the Democrats.

For clerk of courts, doggie daycare owner and former police officer Nicky Woods is set to run against incumbent Mary Anater in the Republican primary. Neither succeeded in getting an endorsement from their party. Voters will pick a winner at the polls May 16, who will go on to face Democrat Tara Ruby in the fall (Ruby is unopposed in the primary).

Court of Common Pleas Judge Karen Maisano filed to run in the Republican primary despite not getting her party’s endorsement. There are three open seats this year, with four Republicans running. Maisano hedged her bets though, filing to run as a Democrat as well. That likely means a repeat four-way race for three seats in the general election this fall.

On the Democratic side, there’s a three-way primary race for two county commissioner positions. Health care administrator Alice Yoder, former Eastern Lancaster County School District Superintendent Bob Hollister and Lancaster City Council Member Janet Diaz filed to run.

That’s it. There’s no primary contest for six county row offices, and most of the GOP incumbents in those jobs won’t face a Democrat in the fall because none filed to run.

“I don’t see a lot of incentive for Republicans to show up” at the polls, said Shelley Castetter, a longtime GOP political consultant in the county. With so many primary races already decided, she said, the county races likely won’t be much of a pull for registered Republicans.

That provides an opening for Democrats in local races, Castetter said. But Democrats’ own failure to field a full slate of candidates at the county level may hurt turnout as well.

Castetter said Republicans’ participation in the primary is still likely to be strong, because it’s a well-organized party that can depend on loyalty.

“It’s something a lot of young people protest, but I don't think they really understand that they could change — and that is you have a lot of Republicans who take a great deal of pride in bringing in ‘4Y’ voters,” a term for voters who show up to vote in every election, no matter what, Castetter said. “There are more Republicans who do it than Democrats – that is what continues to ensure victory for Republicans.”

If Democrats can’t generate a higher level of enthusiasm than in past municipal cycles, the roughly 3-to-2 registration advantage Republicans carry in the county only grows, Castetter said.

Kevin Ressler, president and CEO for United Way of Lancaster County and former candidate for Lancaster city mayor, said the Democrats' three-way race for two county commissioner seats – between Yoder, Hollister and Diaz – is a positive sign for the party.

“What I see is quality candidates who are running for the positions in which they're running, what I don't know is what’s being built in for the next cycle and cycle after that,” said Ressler, who is not active in the county Democratic committee.

In the past, Lancaster County Democrats focused resources on races they believed they had a better chance of winning, but at the expense of generating a reliable bloc of voters, Ressler said.

“Sometimes someone has to be willing to lose for the next person to be ready to win,” he said.

Two Democrats seem to be in that camp. Catherina Celosse, a former corporate finance attorney, filed to challenge Republican incumbent Anne Cooper to run for register of wills in November. She also recruited a friend, nonprofit consultant Tara Ruby, to run for clerk of courts.

“Believe me, my energy's going to the commissioners and the school boards, but let's also go for those county row offices, because if we campaign now, we'll be a step ahead next time,” Celosse said in an endorsement speech at the Democratic endorsement convention last month.

School boards

Nowhere is the enthusiasm for grassroots politics more clear than in school board races in some of the county’s biggest municipalities.

Motivated by disagreements over COVID-19 policies and hot-button social issues, parents have been organizing and showing up at school board meetings over the past two years to make their voices heard. Now, many of them are running for school board themselves.

Ten of the county’s 17 school districts will see contested primaries this May, and in many of those races, the field will be crowded.

In Elizabethtown Area School District, where parents on both sides of proposed book bans and drastic budget cuts took to picketing in 2022, there are nearly three times as many candidates as there are available seats. Fourteen candidates, most of them cross-filed to run in both the Democratic and Republican primaries, are bidding to fill five open seats on the board.

Noticeably absent from that list of candidates is school board President Terry Seiders, who has served on the board for more than 17 years and who recently told LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Diane Bitting he was leaving the board because meetings were becoming uncivil and he was being personally harassed.

That contentious environment has been replicated around the county in towns including Lititz, where resource officers are on standby to escort unruly parents out of Warwick school board meetings.

In Warwick, where conservative groups like Moms for Liberty and Warwick Parents for Change are challenging curriculum and accommodations for LGBTQ students, 19 candidates will be vying for seven open seats.

Hempfield has drawn a crowded field, as well, after becoming the first district in Pennsylvania to approve a policy requiring student athletes to compete on sports teams that align with their sex at birth, not their gender identity.

Ten candidates, all but one of them cross-filed, will compete for five seats on the Hempfield board.

In the School District of Lancaster, where choosing a new superintendent is a prime issue, voters will have to winnow down a field of eight Democrats to five, and primary voters in Columbia, Manheim Township and Penn Manor are also looking at highly competitive races.

Magisterial District Judge

This year, 13 of 19 magisterial district judge seats are up for election. Of those, more than half — 7 — will be contested in the primary.

When 13 district judge seats were up for election back in 2013, just two races were contested.

In two races, four people filed petitions to run in the primary.

In District 02-1-02, which includes Manheim Township, Christine Wilson, Nathan Ryber, Courtney Monson and Lance Wagner have all cross-filed to run in both the Democratic and Republican primaries.

In District 02-3-04, which covers much of the rural southern end of the county, cross-filers Melissa Anderson and Bill Mankin II will compete in the Democratic primary and will be joined by Republicans Ethan Rigler and Richard Allen Buck in the GOP race.

In Lancaster city, grassroots progressives have set their sights on the judicial district for the northwest quadrant, District 02-202, which will also include a strip of the southwest this election season due to redistricting.

Karl Salisbury, who is cross-filed, will face Democrats Brian Buecker and Lancaster County Public Defender John Bender in the Democratic primary and will run unopposed on the Republican side of the ticket. Bender is endorsed by the Democratic Party.

Municipal races

In Lancaster city, races for City Council and a home rule study commission each have twice as many candidates as there are available seats.

Eight Democrats, including three incumbents, will compete for four spots on the November ballot for City Council, and 18 candidates have filed to run in the nonpartisan race for the nine-member home rule study commission.

Primary voters in the city will be choosing whether they want to study home rule — a process that would allow the city to tweak its government structure and how it generates revenue — as well as who they want to conduct the study.

Outside Lancaster city, enthusiasm starts to flag. Only the immediate suburbs of Manheim Township, Lancaster Township and East and West Hempfield townships were able to field a full slate of Democrats and Republicans for supervisor roles, and only the Hempfields will see contested primaries.

In East Hempfield, Jesse D. Hersh will challenge incumbents G. Edward Lefevre and Thomas A. Bennett in the GOP primary, and incumbents Robert Munro and Noami G. Martin will square off against fellow Republicans Donna Bushong and Barry Carter in a four-way race for two slots in West Hempfield.

The fervor to participate in local government did not reach into the far corners of the county. Three of the county’s four least-populated municipalities could not get a Republican or Democrat to run for open seats.

In Terre Hill Borough, the county’s smallest municipality with fewer than 1,400 residents, partisans either showed no interest or didn’t complete their paperwork in time to run for three open borough council seats.

In the November general election, Independents, third-party and write-in candidates could still compete for posts in the borough, where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats nearly 6 to 1.

Likewise, the mostly Republican, rural Bart and Sadsbury townships were each left begging for a candidate for an open supervisor seat. The townships also were among the many county municipalities that had trouble attracting interest in auditor and tax collector positions.

Of the 40 municipalities looking for auditors, only 23 had someone throw their name into the hat. Nearly half of those municipalities looking for candidates for tax collector — 13 of 27 municipalities — came up empty.