Lancaster County's board of commissioners approved a proclamation Wednesday honoring the annual observance of Juneteenth. A county official said it is believed this is the first time the day has been formally recognized in its 151 year history.

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, recognizes when word of the Emancipation Proclamation reached enslaved people in Texas on June 19, 1865.

“Lancaster County is a welcoming community where we strive to honor the historical experiences of all Lancastrians, including African Americans who for too long have been denied the founding promise of America – that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness – and we continue the important work for equality today,” the proclamation reads in its opening.

The full proclamation can be found online on the county government website or at lancasteronline.com

Juneteenth has gained more widespread recognition in recent years. Last year following the protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Gov. Tom Wolf declared Juneteenth a holiday for state employees. And in 2019, Wolf signed a bill into law designating June 19 as “Juneteenth National Freedom Day.”

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution establishing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day to commemorate the end of slavery.

“(Juneteenth’s) meaning is slowly but surely being embraced nationwide,” Blanding Watson, president of the NAACP’s Lancaster branch, said at Wednesday’s commissioners meeting. “We must remember the impact of race-based chattel slavery on our history. Slavery and the resulting racial discrimination continue to have a profound impact on our laws and policies.”

Last week, Commissioner Craig Lehman said he'd like to see the county recognize Juneteenth by adding it to the county’s official list of holidays.

Neither Commissioners Josh Parsons or Ray D’Agostino offered an opinion on the suggestion, saying only that the holiday schedule would be considered by the three-person board later in the year.

Watson and other speakers at Wednesday’s meeting, including Jamie Arroyo, a Lancaster city council member and CIO of the Community Action Partnership, urged the county to take up Lehman’s suggestion.