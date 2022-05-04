The competitive GOP primary race in the newly redrawn 98th Legislative District comes to a head on May 17 as three local government leaders vie for retiring Rep. Dave Hickernell’s seat.

Hickernell has served in the Legislature for 10 terms, making him the longest serving Republican legislator from Lancaster County. The County GOP did not endorse any candidate to replace Hickernell in the GOP-friendly district, though Hickernell himself weighed in with an endorsement.

The three-way race for the open seat is between Lu Ann Fahndrich, a Mount Joy Borough council member and longtime state House staffer; Tom Jones, a business owner, East Donegal Township supervisor and the Donegal GOP area chairman; and Faith Bucks, the owner of a chiropractic practice and a South Londonderry Township, Lebanon County, supervisor, who is also a former legislative aide.

The winner of the GOP primary will face Mark Temons, a West Donegal Township resident whose occupation is listed as construction design.

Fahndrich received Hickernell’s endorsement.

“As I look at the candidates, I’ve been extremely impressed with Lu Ann — I think she’s proven she’s a person of high integrity, which is a standard that I think we need to have more of in our elected officials,” Hickernell said.

Fahndrich has proven that she has a grasp of the issues constituents care about, Hickernell said, and her years of working in the local community have given her the skills to help residents of the 98th.

The candidates

The GOP field became a little less crowded in early April when Logan Hoover, a former staffer for U.S. Rep Lloyd Smucker, dropped out of the race. Hoover endorsed Fahndrich in his withdrawal announcement.

“I am running because I have a passion for helping people — I was born and raised with a strong sense of family and community service,” said Fahndrich, of the 200 block of Charlan Boulevard in Mount Joy. “I’ve spent a number of years volunteering in the community in various different organizations. … I felt like running for the district would allow me to expand my area of service to the individuals in the greater 98th District.”

Bucks, of the 2700 block of Horseshoe Pike in Palmyra, South Londonderry Township, has been endorsed by the Lebanon County GOP and U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, a Republican representing Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District. She has also been recommended by state Rep. Frank Ryan of and state Sen. Chris Gebhard, both of Lebanon County.

“I’m running because I believe we need strong conservatives and all levels of leadership,” Bucks said. “And this is where my next door has opened to run. I believe I am a proven candidate, as far as my track record, and I think I have plenty to offer to make a change up in Harrisburg.”

Jones, of the 100 block of Saddleback Drive in Marietta, did not respond to multiple phone calls and emails for this story.

According to his campaign website, Jones, 48, will “take his conservative values of family, faith, hard work and freedom to Harrisburg.” He’s running as an anti-establishment candidate.

Jones is backed by several conservatives in Lancaster County, including county Commissioner Ray D’Agostino.

“When you look for someone to be the people’s representative, you want Tom,” D’Agostino wrote in an early April Facebook post. “With the Bible and Constitution as a foundation, he will represent the people of the district well. He’s a Constitutional Conservative who is a family man, church leader, business owner, public servant, Republican and community leader.”

Jones held an event at Doug Lamb Construction, whose owner is the founder of Partnership for Revival, an Elizabethtown nonprofit that organized a bus trip from Lancaster County to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

RELATED STORY: 98th Legislative District GOP primary candidates: Faith Bucks, Lu Ann Fahndrich and Tom Jones

Running on experience

The 98th District’s borders changed with the post-2020 Census reapportionment process, in which Senate and House maps are modified to reflect population changes.

Dropping Columbia Borough and parts of Dauphin County, the district now includes Conoy, East Donegal, Mount Joy and West Donegal townships, as well as Elizabethtown, Marietta and Mount Joy boroughs in Lancaster County. In Lebanon County, South Annville and South Londonderry townships and the borough of Mount Gretna are also included.

The district’s new borders don’t change its history as reliably Republican. According to its partisan voting index, a measurement of how the district voted in the previous two presidential elections, the 98th District favors the Republican candidate by 26 points.

Given the district’s bright-red tint and the fact that the three GOP candidates agree on ending the use of no-excuse mail ballots and banning abortion, it’s no surprise that the candidates are pointing to their career experiences as what makes them stand out.

Bucks, 44, said she believes her background as a small business owner and local elected official makes her the best candidate to represent the district. The co-owner of a chiropractic practice since 2003, a township supervisor since 2016 and a recent stint as a legislative aide for Rep. Ryan.

Calling herself a “proven candidate,” Bucks says she has a record of implementing conservative policies in South Londonderry Township — from funding her municipality’s separate storm sewer program without raising taxes to her involvement in her local school district in recent years.

“I spoke on behalf of hundreds of families to the school board about keeping optional masking for the children in school and have also successfully vetted and helped elect six conservative school board members … and flipped the school board in our school districts,” she said. “I have actually done what I say I’m going to do.”

Bucks believes the top issue that voters in the district are concerned about going into the 2022 election is “voter integrity” — repealing Act 77, the 2019 law that expanded voter’s right to mail-in ballots, and having voter identification laws.

Fahndrich, 61, pointed to her 15 years of employment in the Legislature — most recently as the administrative assistant to Republican leadership under the House speaker, Lancaster County native Bryan Cutler. That experience, plus her roots in the district, are why she believes she’s the best candidate in the field.

“My pitch is that I’m a strong conservative, I have the experience, and I’m ready to hit the ground running day one,” she said. “What distinguishes me from the other candidates is that I can have an immediate impact because of my experience in local government and state government,” she said.

Over a decade of working in constituent services in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives gives her a unique understanding of the needs of the community and navigating state government, Fahndrich said.

In her latest role, Fahndrich worked as a navigator, connecting constituents with state and local resources.

That experience is what set her apart from the other candidates in the field, said Hickernell, who also spent about 17 years serving working for the Legislature prior to being elected himself.

“There’s two main parts of being a legislator: one is what you do in the Capitol building when you vote on bills and amendments and resolutions. But equally as important, I would argue, is what you do when you’re back in your district … solving constituent problems and responding to emails, talking to constituents when they call about problems they’re having with state government,” Hickernell said. “She’s going to be prepared from day one to do the job, and that just puts her in a very unique position to help her constituents.”

Jones, like the two other candidates, is in local government as the chair of the East Donegal Township board of supervisors. In that job, he was an early opponent of the COVID-19 lockdowns imposed by Gov. Tom Wolf in the spring of 2020.

2022 Legislative Primary Stories