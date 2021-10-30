How we confirmed a barn in Lancaster County was used for a 2020 white nationalist rally

A year ago, an LNP|LancasterOnline reporter was told that a new white nationalist political movement held its first rally at a barn in Lancaster County. There were no details about where, only a video posted to YouTube of a speech delivered by the new party’s chairman, Mike Peinovich.

The video, dated Aug. 15, 2020, offered few clues. The speech was not delivered in a typical hotel ballroom or conference center. The rustic wood of the structure suggested a barn, but nothing about where.

The barn is in Lancaster Township and is owned by Charles Bausman, LNP|LancasterOnline confirmed in September, more than a year after the rally.

The clue came in the form of photos and videos posted to two social media accounts. The images were shot on Jan. 3, 2021, showing a church service led by Hyung Jin "Sean" Moon, the head of the Rod of Iron Ministries, which has a church in Wayne County. Moon is one of the sons of the late Rev. Sun-Myung Moon, who led the Unification Church and its extensive efforts to influence conservative politics in the United States for decades before his 2012 death.

Careful comparison of the Jan. 3 images with the video of the Peinovich speech revealed patterns of the barn’s wood that matched.

A more sophisticated comparison of the Peinovich video with existing photos of the exterior of the Bausman barn also confirmed the match.

Bausman, when asked last year if the rally was held in his barn, said no. But on Oct. 19, when an LNP|LancasterOnline reporter informed Bausman that photo analysis proved he had lied, Bausman conceded that he allowed Peinovich and the National Justice Party to use the barn and that he attended portions of the event.