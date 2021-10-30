Please enable JavaScript to properly view our site.

How we confirmed a barn in Lancaster County was used for a 2020 white nationalist rally

A year ago, an LNP|LancasterOnline reporter was told that a new white nationalist political movement held its first rally at a barn in Lancaster County. There were no details about where, only a video posted to YouTube of a speech delivered by the new party’s chairman, Mike Peinovich.

Mike Peinovich at Lancaster rally

National Justice Party chairman Mike Peinovich spoke for half an hour at a rally Aug. 15, 2020, at the Bausman farm in Lancaster County announcing the creation of a political party. 

The video, dated Aug. 15, 2020, offered few clues. The speech was not delivered in a typical hotel ballroom or conference center. The rustic wood of the structure suggested a barn, but nothing about where.

The barn is in Lancaster Township and is owned by Charles Bausman, LNP|LancasterOnline confirmed in September, more than a year after the rally.

Bausman barn

This aerial view shows a barn at 1630 Millersville Pike in Lancaster Township Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

The clue came in the form of photos and videos posted to two social media accounts. The images were shot on Jan. 3, 2021, showing a church service led by Hyung Jin "Sean" Moon, the head of the Rod of Iron Ministries, which has a church in Wayne County. Moon is one of the sons of the late Rev. Sun-Myung Moon, who led the Unification Church and its extensive efforts to influence conservative politics in the United States for decades before his 2012 death. 

Inside Bausman barn

Images posted to social media of a Jan. 3, 2021, church service held inside a historic barn in Lancaster County owned by Charles Bausman. The images were annotated by LNP to note distinguishing marks in the barn's wooden beams.

Careful comparison of the Jan. 3 images with the video of the Peinovich speech revealed patterns of the barn’s wood that matched. 

Bausman barn photo comparison

This photo illustration combines two images posted to social media on Jan. 3, 2021, inside a historic barn in Lancaster County. The third image, at top left, is taken from a video posted by the National Justice Party of an Aug. 15, 2020, rally held inside the same barn.

 A more sophisticated comparison of the Peinovich video with existing photos of the exterior of the Bausman barn also confirmed the match.

Bausman barn interior and exterior

The two images, one taken inside Charles Bausman's barn in Lancaster Township on Aug. 15, 2020, and the other taken on a different date from the exterior, show how the structure depicted in both images matches.

 Bausman, when asked last year if the rally was held in his barn, said no. But on Oct. 19, when an LNP|LancasterOnline reporter informed Bausman that photo analysis proved he had lied, Bausman conceded that he allowed Peinovich and the National Justice Party to use the barn and that he attended portions of the event.

