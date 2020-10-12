Judge Amy Coney Barrett started day one of four Senate confirmation hearings Monday morning.

Judge Barrett, a conservative, is President Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg after her death.

The decision to fill Supreme Court judge Ginsburg's seat with less than a month until the election has been a controversial topic.

Just four years ago, President Barack Obama's Supreme Court pick, Judge Merrick Garland, did not make it to the Supreme Court, as the GOP did not support adding someone to the court during an election year.

Judge Barrett's confirmation hearings will be streamed on several online news outlets, like the New York Times, the Washington Post and NPR, as well as many broadcast outlets like NBC, ABC and C-SPAN.

Viewers can also watch using the Facebook embed below.

The Judiciary Committee will vote Oct. 22 on whether to confirm Judge Barrett; if it does, the confirmation will go to the Senate for a full vote.

Read more about Judge Barrett below.