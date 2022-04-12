The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday are expected to approve the final guidelines for public proposals on how the county should spend a portion of the $106 million received under the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

At Tuesday’s work session, board Chairman Ray D’Agostino explained that the county waited until final spending rules were released by the U.S. Treasury Department on April 1, and the county is ready to move quickly to solicit public input.

But the commissioners did not commit to reserving a specific portion of funds for projects like broadband internet buildout or affordable housing, and they said county departments are also preparing proposals for ARPA dollars, leaving uncertain how much of the $106 million will be allocated based on proposals from the general public versus community organizations and nonprofits.

“It would be premature and not prudent to carve out specific amounts,” said Chairman Ray D’Agostino. “We don’t know yet what the community is going to say or propose.”

Commissioner John Trescot, responding to a public request that a certain amount of money be held in reserve for broadband projects, said it was a “reasonable question” but echoed D’Agostino’s point that the commissioners want to see the public’s ideas first.

Overall, the board telegraphed a methodical approach to spending the ARPA funds. “It’s not wise to go out and spend this money quickly. We ought to be slow and careful as we’ve said from the beginning,” said Commissioner Josh Parsons.

Parsons also noted that Congress is considering legislation to loosen the rules on how local governments can spend the funds. If that’s approved and signed into law, he noted, more ARPA funds could be used to fund the new prison project.

ARPA process

The call for public proposals on ARPA funds notes that the money can only be spent on water, sewer, broadband, clean water and public safety projects, as well as “technology modernization,” workforce training, affordable housing and public health improvements at hospitals or nursing homes.

Per ARPA’s rules, the county must review and approve specific proposals accounting for its full ARPA budget by the end of 2024, though payments can continue until the end of 2026.

The county set an August 31 deadline for the first round of proposals, to be reviewed and funded on a rolling basis. A second window is possible, the commissioners indicated, depending on the number of requests ahead of the first deadline.

The commissioners said they expect applications for ARPA funds to start coming in from organizations and the public almost as soon as the guidelines are approved and the application posted to the county website.

The county guidelines can be read online at https://lanc.news/ARPA.