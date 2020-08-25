The Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives continued its quest Monday, in a committee hearing with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, to determine whether Americans can trust their mail votes will be counted in time for state election deadlines. The hearing comes after a series of delay-inducing changes DeJoy, who took the position in May, has made.

The House passed a measure Saturday that would boost the postal service by giving it $25 billion, as well as block any changes.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R., Lancaster) voted against the measure, calling the bill “short-sighted, misguided and unnecessary.”

“The simple fact of the matter is Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats have created hysteria by manufacturing trumped up charges about the status of the United States Postal Service to create doubt about its ability to process election mail,” Smucker said in a statement Saturday.

Democratic representatives are concerned that mail ballots will not arrive in time to be counted for what is expected to be a very close presidential election, taking place during a pandemic. The USPS warned 47 states -- including Pennsylvania -- earlier this month that it can not ensure election mail will arrive on time under current mail-ballot deadlines. Trump frequently attacks the safety and security of mail-in ballots, which he continued to do so during a Republican National Convention speech Monday. DeJoy said during Monday’s hearing he is “committed” to six-day delivery services and that he is considering other business opportunities to help solve the revenue woes and become self-sufficient.

The USPS has had long-term financial losses, which were compounded during the pandemic. From April through June 2020, the postal service lost $2.2 billion in revenue and the agency is on track to lose more than $20 billion over two years, CBS News reported.

“In the [law], it says we need to be self-sustaining, and we’re not,” DeJoy said.

DeJoy and House Republicans have said the Postal Service is equipped to handle the higher number of votes by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lancaster County is expecting 120,000 mail ballot applications.

“The suggestion that the USPS would not be able to process additional election mail is simply ludicrous,” Smucker added in his statement released Saturday. “Even if all of the approximately 150 million registered voters cast their votes by the mail, this volume is less than six percent of the mail USPS delivers each week.”