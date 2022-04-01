The crowded GOP primary race in the 98th House district is down to three candidates after Logan Hoover announced he is withdrawing his name from the ballot.

Hoover, of West Donegal Township, had submitted nomination petitions for the race to succeed GOP Rep. Dave Hickernell, who is retiring at the end of the year.

“I believe that we as Republicans must unite behind a single candidate who both embodies our conservative principles and gives us the best chance at victory,” Hoover said in a statement. “For that reason, I have chosen to remove my name from consideration.”

At 21, Hoover, a former staffer for U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, was one of the youngest candidates running for Legislature across the commonwealth.

In announcing his withdrawal, Hoover said he endorsed Lu Ann Fahndrich, a Mount Joy Borough councilmember and longtime state House staffer who is also endorsed by Hickernell. Calling her “a proven conservative,” he said Fahndrich “has the proven record and commonsense plan to make an immediate and positive impact for 98th District families.”

The other two Republican candidates in the primary are Tom Jones, a business owner and the Donegal GOP area chairman; and Faith Bucks, a chiropractor from Lebanon County (the 98th includes two municipalities there).

One Democrat filed nomination petitions to run in the 98th — Mark Temons, a West Donegal Township resident who listed his occupation as construction design.

As a result of the decennial redistricting process, the new 98th District includes Conoy, East Donegal, Mount Joy and West Donegal townships, and Elizabethtown, Marietta and Mount Joy boroughs in Lancaster County. South Annville and South Londonderry townships and the borough of Mount Gretna in Lebanon County are also included.