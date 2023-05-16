Lancaster has moved one step closer to a home rule charter after voters Tuesday approved forming a study commission that could redefine how the city conducts its business and wrest taxing authority away from the state.

The home rule commission garnered overwhelming support from city residents, with 77% of the electorate voting in favor of the commission. Home rule is a system of government that gives municipalities more local control, particularly in how it taxes residents.

Along with commission approval, voters decided who will serve on the nine-person board, which will now begin an 18-month process to study whether Lancaster should adopt a governing charter. The commission is a nonpartisan body intended to comprise a mix of different mindsets, so it’s worth noting the board has a healthy mix of Democrats, Republicans and third party candidates given the city’s largely Democratic makeup.

Amy Ruffo, Maxine Cook, Darlene Byrd, Carl Feldman, Brian Adams, Tony Dastra, Elizabeth Elias, Dena Maounis and Peter Barber are the nine candidates selected for the commission.

Nothing will change with how Lancaster functions right now. The commission must complete a set of tasks, which includes conducting a comprehensive study of city government and a drawing up a draft charter, before voters decide whether to take the final leap to home rule. That vote is estimated to take place in November 2024.

Mayor Danene Sorace proposed the city consider home rule as an alternative to its current system, which relies heavily on property tax revenue to fund general expenses. Right now, property taxes make up 46% of Lancaster’s revenue stream, which Sorace says will go up if the city doesn’t find other ways to stave off a looming budget deficit in 2025 when federal recovery money runs dry.

Sorace said the vote is proof that residents share city officials’ frustration with Lancaster’s current tax system.

“I am grateful that the voters of the City of Lancaster are willing to study home rule,” she said. “They understand the reliance on property taxes is not sustainable.”

Sorace has zeroed in on home rule because it grants municipalities the authority to alter taxes. With the exception of property taxes, Lancaster’s taxes are capped by state mandates imposed in 1965, so the city is limited in how much revenue it can take in from taxes.

Home rule study commissioners could propose raising or completely removing limits for all of the city’s taxes. The tax most likely to be targeted is earned income tax, because it’s a progressive tax that is scaled to wages, so people who earn more will pay more. Anyone living on fixed income, like retirees, are exempt from the tax.

Any tax change approved under home rule, like an increase in the earned income tax, will only open the door for increases. City Council would still need to approve annual tax increases.

Maounis, who ran as Republican for council in 2021, said she’s interested in reevaluating the city budget throughout the study process, particularly for “irresponsible spending” by the city.

“I don’t agree that when the government fails it’s up to the residents to make up for it when they work so hard,” Mauonis said.

City government could also see some changes, like what role the mayor plays in decision making and whether neighborhoods should have elected representatives on council. Dastra said he’s interested in looking into the mechanisms of city government to give more power to voters.

“This is a huge undertaking for the city, and I want to make sure the government is working for the people even when they feel like it isn’t working for them,” Dastra said.

The commissioners will spend the first several months studying the ins and outs of Lancaster government before determining whether any changes should be made.

City Council

City voters Tuesday also picked City Council members to run on the Democratic ticket in November, and a group of party-supported candidates came out the clear winners.

Council incumbents Amanda Bakay, Jaime Arroyo and Ahmed Ahmed were all elected to a second term, with Ahmed elected for a two-year seat that fulfills the remainder of State Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El’s last term on council. Smith-Wade-El resigned his position in November after joining the state House.

Bakay, Arroyo and Ahmed, who were endorsed by the Democratic Party, previously have said they intend to continue initiatives the city already has in place. Their top priority is expanding affordable housing options and finding creative solutions to end the city’s housing crisis.

John Hursh is the fourth candidate moving forward in the council race. Hursh did not receive formal party support but has been bolstered by party leaders. He’s pushed for greater street safety for pedestrians and bikers throughout his campaign.

The four candidates likely will run unopposed in the general election, as no Republicans were on the ballot this year. Independent, third party and write-in candidates could still challenge them in the fall.

The party-supported candidates gathered at The Imperial on East Chestnut Street to celebrate their victories Tuesday night. Bakay, Arroyo and Ahmed said they were confident about their chances early in the night.

“We’re feeling good tonight,” Ahmed said. “We’ve done a lot of great work.”

Hursh did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

Some candidates and residents were disappointed with the outcome of the council race, particularly in the city’s southeast quadrant, where residents say they aren’t properly represented by city officials now.

Candidates Tene Darby and Andre Gilbert, who were not endorsed by the Democratic Party and live in the southeast, ran on the belief that their neighborhood needs more representation. They said the southeast has its own mindset and deserves a council member who understands their interests.

Darby and Gilbert gathered for a watch party at The Concrete Rose on South Duke Street along with Dayna London. Darby, who earned the most votes out of the candidates who did not receive party support, did not respond to a request for comment by press time.