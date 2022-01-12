A church pastor, an attorney and a corporate leadership coach are among the five local Democrats so far who have submitted applications to fill the vacancy on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners created by Craig Lehman’s resignation last week.

The applicants include Randy Gockley, the county’s former top emergency services official; Greg Paulson, an attorney and former Court of Common Pleas judge candidate; Dominic Castaldi, a former recorder of deeds candidate; Ruthann Crawford-Fisher, a corporate leadership and wellness consultant; and the Rev. Kirk Marks, a pastor at Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church in Leesport and West Cocalico Township resident.

A panel of the county’s 13 Court of Common Pleas judges is accepting applications through next Friday, Jan. 21, to fill the remaining two years of Lehman’s term. A number of finalists will be invited to participate in a public interview process on Feb. 4, which will be streamed live on YouTube, said President Judge David Ashworth. The judges will then select one of the finalists and make the appointment.

The new member will serve as the minority Democratic member of the three-member board, joining Republicans Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons.

Under state law, Lehman’s replacement must be a member of his political party, the Democrats. While the law does not require it, Lancaster’s panel of judges said they will require the finalist to pledge not to run for the seat when the term ends in 2023, a step they described as ensuring no candidate gets an unfair advantage. Lehman’s replacement would be permitted to run in future commissioner races after the 2023 election, Ashworth said.

The application is available at https://lanc.news/LCDemApp.

At least two other Democrats submitted letters to the court to express their interest in the appointment, Ashworth said. But they are required to complete the full application to be considered, he added.

“What I don’t want to happen is somebody who sent a letter and expressed interest thinking they’re good to go,” Ashworth said. “They need to do what everybody is doing, to fill out the application properly.”

The applicants

Gockley, 66, of Ephrata Borough, was the first person to express interest publicly in being appointed to fill the board vacancy. When he came forward in December, Gockley said his 31 years of knowledge of how the county government works and his reputation for leading the county through emergencies qualifies him for the job.

Paulson, who retired as state Rep. Mike Sturla’s chief of staff last year but continues to practice law, cited his involvement in local government throughout his career as an attorney, a community organizer and political consultant. He taught classes about municipal government at Reading Area Community College, he said, and has helped Lancaster County provide training for new judges of elections.

The 75-year-old city resident, who ran unsuccessfully for state Senate in 2016, said he believes it’s important that a city homeowner is appointed, someone who understands the issues city residents face. Plus, as an attorney who previously worked on quality-of-life cases for prison inmates, he’s concerned about the county’s plans to build a new prison facility.

“My history here in Lancaster has been one of service, and I want to continue that,” Paulson said.

Crawford-Fisher said she applied to become a commissioner to ensure Democratic voices from outside the city are heard. In 2019, she ran unsuccessfully for Penn Manor school board, which hasn’t had a Democrat for 58 years, she said. As a current corporate consultant and former employee of multiple local school districts, she said she is uniquely positioned to help the county recover from the “volatility that the pandemic is doing to our education and businesses.”

“I like resolutions and facilitating resolutions, because we’d get a lot more done if we’re all growing in the same direction,” Crawford-Fisher, 58, said.

She added that she applied out of concern that “other folks would not come forward,” adding that she was “pleasantly surprised” by the other applicants, namely Gockley, whom she worked with during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic when he was employed by the county and she by the Hempfield School District.

“I’d be honored to serve, but I could get behind lots of the folks that are on that list as well,” she said.

Crawford-Fisher was among the first few names of candidates posted to the county Court of Common Pleas website, though the court later removed her name pending she submit the proper background check waiver, which she said she would deliver on Thursday.

Castaldi, 65, serves as an elected member of Mount Joy Borough council. He ran unsuccessfully in 2021 as a Democrat to become the county’s recorder of deeds. He worked as a federal economist at the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and most recently as a COVID-19 contact tracer for Lancaster General Health. He also noted that he’s served in elected office in both Lancaster and Chester counties.

“I’d like the opportunity to represent the people of Lancaster County, and I think I have the background and experience to work well with the other two commissioners to do that,” he said.

Marks could not immediately be reached for comment.