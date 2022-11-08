Voters on Tuesday who will be Pennsylvania's next governor, along with picking candidates for the state Legislature, the U.S. Senate and Congress.

You can get real-time results from the Pennsylvania Department of State here.

You will also be able to find results, as reported by the Pennsylvania Department of State, for U.S. Senate and House, Pennsylvania governor, 96th and 49th state legislative districts across the LancasterOnline homepage here.

For results on U.S. Senate, 11th Congressional District, Pennsylvania governor and state legislative district races for the 96th, 49th, 98th, 41st, 99th and 48th on the LancasterOnline elections homepage here.

The Lancaster County Board of Elections also publishes real-time results, which you can find here. In past elections, the county provided a live feed to LNP | LancasterOnline for public access, but the county declined to do so for this general election. The county's tally of mail-in ballots is expected to be completed by midnight.

