People who want to attend Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 17 can now request tickets online.

The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee on Monday said tickets will be made on a first-come, first-served basis. Anyone interested can submit a request at lanc.news/inaugurationtix.

Shapiro and his running-mate, Austin Davis, will take the oath of office outside the Capitol in Harrisburg in a ceremony starting at noon on Jan. 17, a Tuesday.

Later that day, Shapiro and Davis plan to host an inaugural celebration at Rock Lititz, the 96-acre production campus located in Warwick Township hat has become a rehearsal mecca for the biggest names in music and an economic driver for Lancaster County.

Details on the Rock Lititz events have yet been released.

Shapiro and Davis were elected last month over GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano and his running mate, Carrie Lewis DelRosso.