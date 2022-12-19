People who want to attend Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 17 can now request tickets online.

The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee on Monday said tickets will be made on a first-come, first-served basis. Anyone interested can submit a request at lanc.news/inaugurationtix.

Shapiro and his running-mate, Austin Davis, will take the oath of office outside the Capitol in Harrisburg in a ceremony starting at noon on Jan. 17, a Tuesday.

Later that day, Shapiro and Davis plan to host an inaugural celebration at Rock Lititz, the 96-acre production campus located in Warwick Township hat has become a rehearsal mecca for the biggest names in music and an economic driver for Lancaster County.

Tickets to the celebration are $50 and can be ordered online. Doors open at 5 p.m., with entertainment scheduled for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Shapiro and Davis were elected last month over GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano and his running mate, Carrie Lewis DelRosso.