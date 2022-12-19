Wolf Inauguration

A large crowd filled the area along Commonwealth Ave. on the east side of the Capitol building in Harrisburg to see Tom Wolf sworn in as the 47th governor of Pennsylvania Tuesday.

 Blaine Shahan

People who want to attend Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 17 can now request tickets online.

The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee on Monday said tickets will be made on a first-come, first-served basis. Anyone interested can submit a request at lanc.news/inaugurationtix.

Shapiro and his running-mate, Austin Davis, will take the oath of office outside the Capitol in Harrisburg in a ceremony starting at noon on Jan. 17, a Tuesday.

Later that day, Shapiro and Davis plan to host an inaugural celebration at Rock Lititz, the 96-acre production campus located in Warwick Township hat has become a rehearsal mecca for the biggest names in music and an economic driver for Lancaster County.

Tickets to the celebration are $50 and can be ordered online. Doors open at 5 p.m., with entertainment scheduled for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

Shapiro and Davis were elected last month over GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano and his running mate, Carrie Lewis DelRosso.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags