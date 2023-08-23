Republican candidates will participate in the first debate on the road to the 2024 Presidential Election.

The two-hour debate starts at 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Fox News Channel hosts Bret Baier and Marth MacCallum will moderate. Candidates participating include Mike Pence, Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott and Chris Christie.

Donald Trump won't be at Wednesday's debate.

FOX News media platforms will also showcase the debate, according to a news release.

More AP debate coverage