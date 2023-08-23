Election 2024 Debate

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and Vivek Ramaswamy, bottom row from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Republican candidates will participate in the first debate on the road to the 2024 Presidential Election.

The two-hour debate starts at 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Fox News Channel hosts Bret Baier and Marth MacCallum will moderate. Candidates participating include Mike Pence, Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott and Chris Christie.

Donald Trump won't be at Wednesday's debate.

FOX News media platforms will also showcase the debate, according to a news release.

