The number of people in Lancaster County who contribute to political campaigns is relatively small, but those who do account for hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations to statewide candidates.

Using publicly available data from the Federal Elections Commission and Pennsylvania Department of State, LNP | LancasterOnline analyzed the individual contributions from residents of Lancaster County to candidates running in this year’s U.S. Senate and gubernatorial primaries.

Political contributions from Lancaster individuals represent a small percentage of total contributions, dwarfed by the millions spent by contributors from out-of-state or Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

Additionally, the sum of individual contributions to candidates tells an incomplete story about their fundraising, as they may also benefit from contributions from party or special interest committees that spend on their behalf.

But the data offer a window into which candidates Lancaster’s contributors back ahead of Tuesday’s election: on the Republican side, Dave McCormick for Senate and Doug Mastriano for governor; and on the Democratic side, John Fetterman for Senate. Attorney General Josh Shapiro is running unopposed in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

In a county where Republicans hold a 51 to 32 percent registration advantage over Democrats, it comes as no surprise that the total money contributed to Republican primary candidates significantly outweighs the funds donated to Democratic ones. Among Lancaster County donors, Republicans outraised Democrats by a ratio of more than 3:2 in the Senate race and more than 3:1 in the governor’s race.

But as a candidate in the race for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat, Fetterman leads in fundraising from Lancaster residents, outraising McCormick, the candidate with the next largest fundraising haul, by nearly $10,000.

In the gubernatorial race, Lancaster contributors heavily favor Mastriano, donating more than $55,000 to his campaign, while Shapiro has raised just over $18,000 from county residents.

