May Primary 10.jpg
Buy Now

Christina Lukac runs her ballot through the scanner as John Holden watches at St. Peter’s UCC in Lancaster city during the primary election day voting on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

 Suzette Wenger

Lancaster County voters took to the polls for the municipal primary election on Tuesday. 

Results continue to filter into the Lancaster County Elections Office as officials count mail-in ballots.

You can see countywide and statewide results here as they're reported.

It could take a few days for all mail-in ballots in Lancaster County to be counted, after it was reported that nearly 14,000 mail-in ballots in the county were incorrectly printed.

Throughout the day, several precincts reported higher-than-expected turnout for a primary election.

Click here for LNP|LancasterOnline's election coverage and results.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags