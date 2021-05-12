Nine of Lancaster County’s 41 townships have contested primaries this year.

Township supervisors — or commissioners, in the case of Manheim Township — have decision-making authority on a wide range of issues, including budgets and taxes, land-use policies and a variety of ordinances.

Manheim Twp.

Up for election: Three four-year terms and one two-year term.

Republican ballot

(four-year terms)

Michael Loeven

Age: 35

Occupation: Doctor

Stacey Morgan Brubaker

Age: 54

Occupation: Attorney

Mary Jo Huyard

Age: 42

Occupation: Business owner

John C. Bear

Age: 48

Occupation: Government consultant

Anthony Marcavage

Age: 42

Occupation: Attorney

Endorsed by Republican Party: Brubaker, Huyard and Bear.

Incumbents: None.

Democratic ballot (two-year term)

Ryan Dodson

Age: 42

Occupation: Business owner

Denyse Kling

Age: 54

Occupation: Business owner

Endorsed by Democratic Party: Kling.

Incumbent: Neither.

East Cocalico

Up for election: One six-year term.

Republican ballot

Lorenzo Bonura

Age: 34

Occupation: Restaurant owner

Kathleen O’Connell

Age: 55

Occupation: Realtor

Endorsed by Republican Party: O’Connell was endorsed, but her name was later removed from a list of party-backed candidates on the county GOP’s website.

Incumbent: Neither.

East Earl

Up for election: One two-year term.

Republican ballot

Glenn Yoder

Age: 58

Occupation: Real estate broker

Dustin Sauder

Age: 36

Occupation: Feed mill partner/supervisor

Endorsed by Republican Party: Neither.

Incumbent board member: Sauder.

Conoy

Up for election: Two six-year terms.

Republican ballot

Douglas L. Hawthorne

Age: 67

Occupation: Retired farmer

S. Jay Williams

Age: 60

Occupation: Excavating

Kevin McKain

Age: 60

Occupation: Press operator

Clyde H. Pickel

Age: 86

Occupation: Retired

Endorsed by Republican Party: McKain and Pickel

Incumbent board members: McKain and Pickel

Mount Joy Township

Up for election: One six-year term.

Republican ballot

David W. Sweigart III

Age: 61

Occupation: Agriculture/commercial landlord, Ridgeview Farms

Calvin Brackbill

Age: 30

Occupation: Mobile DJ

Endorsed by Republican Party: Sweigart.

Incumbent board member: Sweigart.

Martic Twp.

Up for election: Two six-year terms.

Republican ballot

Charles Stouff

Age: 50

Occupation: Small business owner

Ryan Fisher

Age: 30

Occupation: Risk adviser

Donald F. Snyder

Age: 69

Occupation: Retired

Jay Kreider

Age: 67

Occupation: Electrical contractor

Endorsed by Republican Party: Fisher and Snyder.

Incumbent board member: Snyder.

Pequea Twp.

Up for election: Two six-year terms and one two-year term.

Republican ballot (six-year terms)

Tom Haas

Age: 54

Occupation: Farmer

Anthony Cazillo III

Age: 25

Occupation: Marketing consultant

Lucille J. Gillichbauer

Age: 58

Occupation: Administrator, Franklin & Marshall College

Endorsed by Republican Party: Haas and Cazillo.

Incumbent board member: Cazillo.

Republican ballot (two-year terms)

Harry J. Lehman

Age: 68

Occupation: Retired

Lucille J. Gillichbauer

Age: 58

Occupation: Administrator, Franklin & Marshall College

Endorsed by Republican Party: Lehman

Incumbent board member: Lehman

Providence Twp.

Up for election: One six-year term.

Republican ballot

Anita Rankin

Age: 60

Occupation: Retired

John E. Schroeder

Age: 56

Occupation: Construction steel

Endorsed by Republican Party: Neither.

Incumbent: Schroeder.

Fulton Twp.

Up for election: One six-year term.

Republican ballot

William H. Taylor

Age: 61

Occupation: Unemployed

Mike Church

Age: 59

Occupation: Roadmaster

Endorsed by Republican Party: Neither.

Incumbent: Church.