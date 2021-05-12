Nine of Lancaster County’s 41 townships have contested primaries this year.
Township supervisors — or commissioners, in the case of Manheim Township — have decision-making authority on a wide range of issues, including budgets and taxes, land-use policies and a variety of ordinances.
Manheim Twp.
Up for election: Three four-year terms and one two-year term.
Republican ballot
(four-year terms)
Michael Loeven
Age: 35
Occupation: Doctor
Stacey Morgan Brubaker
Age: 54
Occupation: Attorney
Mary Jo Huyard
Age: 42
Occupation: Business owner
John C. Bear
Age: 48
Occupation: Government consultant
Anthony Marcavage
Age: 42
Occupation: Attorney
Endorsed by Republican Party: Brubaker, Huyard and Bear.
Incumbents: None.
Democratic ballot (two-year term)
Ryan Dodson
Age: 42
Occupation: Business owner
Denyse Kling
Age: 54
Occupation: Business owner
Endorsed by Democratic Party: Kling.
Incumbent: Neither.
East Cocalico
Up for election: One six-year term.
Republican ballot
Lorenzo Bonura
Age: 34
Occupation: Restaurant owner
Kathleen O’Connell
Age: 55
Occupation: Realtor
Endorsed by Republican Party: O’Connell was endorsed, but her name was later removed from a list of party-backed candidates on the county GOP’s website.
Incumbent: Neither.
East Earl
Up for election: One two-year term.
Republican ballot
Glenn Yoder
Age: 58
Occupation: Real estate broker
Dustin Sauder
Age: 36
Occupation: Feed mill partner/supervisor
Endorsed by Republican Party: Neither.
Incumbent board member: Sauder.
Conoy
Up for election: Two six-year terms.
Republican ballot
Douglas L. Hawthorne
Age: 67
Occupation: Retired farmer
S. Jay Williams
Age: 60
Occupation: Excavating
Kevin McKain
Age: 60
Occupation: Press operator
Clyde H. Pickel
Age: 86
Occupation: Retired
Endorsed by Republican Party: McKain and Pickel
Incumbent board members: McKain and Pickel
Mount Joy Township
Up for election: One six-year term.
Republican ballot
David W. Sweigart III
Age: 61
Occupation: Agriculture/commercial landlord, Ridgeview Farms
Calvin Brackbill
Age: 30
Occupation: Mobile DJ
Endorsed by Republican Party: Sweigart.
Incumbent board member: Sweigart.
Martic Twp.
Up for election: Two six-year terms.
Republican ballot
Charles Stouff
Age: 50
Occupation: Small business owner
Ryan Fisher
Age: 30
Occupation: Risk adviser
Donald F. Snyder
Age: 69
Occupation: Retired
Jay Kreider
Age: 67
Occupation: Electrical contractor
Endorsed by Republican Party: Fisher and Snyder.
Incumbent board member: Snyder.
Pequea Twp.
Up for election: Two six-year terms and one two-year term.
Republican ballot (six-year terms)
Tom Haas
Age: 54
Occupation: Farmer
Anthony Cazillo III
Age: 25
Occupation: Marketing consultant
Lucille J. Gillichbauer
Age: 58
Occupation: Administrator, Franklin & Marshall College
Endorsed by Republican Party: Haas and Cazillo.
Incumbent board member: Cazillo.
Republican ballot (two-year terms)
Harry J. Lehman
Age: 68
Occupation: Retired
Lucille J. Gillichbauer
Age: 58
Occupation: Administrator, Franklin & Marshall College
Endorsed by Republican Party: Lehman
Incumbent board member: Lehman
Providence Twp.
Up for election: One six-year term.
Republican ballot
Anita Rankin
Age: 60
Occupation: Retired
John E. Schroeder
Age: 56
Occupation: Construction steel
Endorsed by Republican Party: Neither.
Incumbent: Schroeder.
Fulton Twp.
Up for election: One six-year term.
Republican ballot
William H. Taylor
Age: 61
Occupation: Unemployed
Mike Church
Age: 59
Occupation: Roadmaster
Endorsed by Republican Party: Neither.
Incumbent: Church.